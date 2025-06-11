Tom’s Guide Awards 2025 nominations — Submit your products now
The 2025 edition of the Tom’s Guide Awards is officially underway
The Tom’s Guide Awards is back for its sixth year, and we’re celebrating the best-of-the-best products across a wide range of categories. From phones and laptops to home appliances and fitness gear, these awards are designed to highlight the very best devices and services for your money.
Our Hero awards recognize big-picture innovation, the best brand of the year, admirable efforts in diversity and sustainability and more. We’re excited to celebrate the people and companies that receive the highest honors. However, we also want to highlight products that provide excellent value since we understand that being able to find great tech for a bargain is important to many consumers.
Some new categories in 2025 include the best mirrorless camera, best drone and others related to photography. At the same time, we've expanded our dedicated AI award section this year to highlight all of the continued innovations in the growing space.
The awards are free to enter and will be judged by Tom’s Guide’s resident specialists, but we still need your help to create the ultimate shortlists. Click here to nominate your favorite products of the year.
How to enter the Tom's Guide Awards
Companies can enter here for the Tom’s Guide Awards, and submissions are free. We are taking nominations between now and June 30. We will announce all of the Tom’s Guide Awards 2025 winners the week of July 21.
Tom's Guide Awards categories
Hero Awards
- Best New Product of 2025: The very top product judged by Tom’s Guide’s editors, which takes into consideration all of the major categories. Must be a product that’s new for 2025.
- Innovation Award: Honoring the company or person that has truly pushed the envelope with a particular product or product category. Who is rethinking how products and services work for users?
- Best Company Award: An award that recognizes the brand that has had the most impact over the past year through the quality of its products, the excitement around its launches and the good it is doing for the world.
- Diversity in Tech Award: This award celebrates the company or person who is helping to make the latest innovations as accessible as possible to the broadest possible audience, including underserved communities.
- Sustainability Award: What product or company made changes or launched initiatives to better our environment. Think: using recycled materials, cutting plastic out of packaging and more.
- Best Product Design of 2025: We appreciate aesthetics and smart design choices. Help us celebrate the product with the best design sensibilities.
Phones
- Best phone
- Best iPhone
- Best Android phone
- Best camera phone
- Best gaming phone
- Best foldable phone
- Best phone design
- Best phone battery life
- Best budget phone
Computing
- Best laptop
- Best AI laptop
- Best gaming laptop
- Best 2-in-1 laptop
- Best monitor
- Best webcam
- Best docking station
- Best tablet
- Best router
- Best mesh router
- Best antivirus
- Best VPN
TV
- Best TV
- Best OLED TV
- Best QLED TV
- Best TV design
- Best TV innovation
- Best 8K TV
- Best gaming TV
- Best big-screen TV
- Best projector
Streaming
- Best streaming service
- Best live TV streaming service
- Best sports streaming service
- Best free streaming service
- Best streaming reality show
- Best streaming original show (scripted)
- Best streaming movie
Audio
- Best headphones
- Best noise-cancelling headphones
- Best noise-cancelling earbuds
- Best wireless earbuds
- Best audiophile headphones
- Best soundbar
- Best Bluetooth speaker
Homes
- Best air fryer
- Best toaster oven
- Best blender
- Best food processor
- Best juicer
- Best smart home device
- Best home security camera
- Best air purifier
- Best espresso machine
- Best coffee maker
- Best vacuum cleaner
- Best digital photo frame
- Best standing desk
- Best office chair
- Best grill
Sleep
- Best mattress
- Best mattress in a box
- Best hybrid mattress
- Best memory foam mattress
- Best organic mattress
- Best mattress for side sleepers
- Best mattress for stomach sleepers
- Best mattress for back pain
- Best mattress topper
- Best pillow
- Best mattress protector
AI
- Best AI chatbot
- Best AI image generator
- Best AI video generator
- Best AI music generator
- Best AI device
- Best AI phone feature
Active Life
- Best smartwatch
- Best fitness tracker
- Best running watch
- Best electric scooter
- Best electric bike
- Best running shoes
- Best hiking boots
- Best outerwear
- Best yoga mat
- Best workout app
- Best adjustable dumbbell
- Best workout headphones
- Best massage guns
Gaming
- Best console
- Best handheld gaming console
- Best VR headset
- Best gaming monitor
- Best gaming keyboard
- Best gaming mouse
- Best gaming headset
- Best gaming chair
- Best game subscription service
Photography
- Best mirrorless camera
- Best instant camera
- Best film camera
- Best drone
- Best action camera
- Best vlogging camera
Final categories are subject to change
