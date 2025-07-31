Tom's Guide Awards 2025: Our favorite cars from EVs to hybrids

Getting behind the wheel of a brand new car is always an exciting experience, but it’s even more so when the vehicle you’re driving is packed with the latest technology. Whether that be electric vehicles with bigger batteries to help eliminate range anxiety to hybrids that give you the best of both worlds, we’ve tried them all.

From sleek sedans with excellent range to SUVs with room for plenty of passengers and even electric pickup trucks equally suited for work as they are commuting, the world of electric and hybrid vehicles just keeps getting better.

Our team of experts has tested and reviewed all of the latest EVs, hybrids, plug-in hybrids and more for the Tom’s Guide Awards 2025. Below, we highlight our favorite cars, vans, SUVs and trucks from the last 12 months that are as fun to drive as the tech powering them is interesting.

Best design

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Volkswagen ID.Buzz

No, it’s not some 3-row SUV or a high powered car that earns our award for best design. But rather, it’s an all-electric powered van that stood out amongst all the other cars we’ve tested. The Volkswagen Buzz.ID takes a familiar, classic design and modernizes it in such a way that it looks unlike anything on the road.

Impressively, it manages to balance things out — call it retro meets modern. It’s the kind of thing that inspires nostalgia while commanding a presence on the road because of the bright colors it’s available in. When you see one, you’re bound to take notice of its design.

Best EV

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Volvo EX30

When it comes to the best EV we’ve tested, the Volvo EX30 encompasses nearly everything we want in an EV. From its deceptively powerful driving performance, to its ultra-minimalist design philosophy, you truly feel like driving something straight out of the future.

Even though it's a sub-compact SUV, it still offers the utility of lugging around larger payloads you wouldn’t be able to fit in a typical sedan. Paired with an incredibly strong 422 hp performance, it feels more like a sporty coupe in the way it handles. On top of that, it’s still incredibly efficient with the 3.4 mi/kWh average we got driving it for a week. And best of all, it’s priced modestly.

Best Plug-In Hybrid

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Kia Niro PHEV

One of the beautiful things about a PHEV (plug-in hybrid vehicle) is that they satisfy the range anxiety some people fear about all-electric vehicles. The Kia Niro PHEV might be small and tiny, but the 76.4 mpg combined fuel economy we got is the stuff that all-gas powered cars dream about.

It’s able to achieve this outstanding fuel economy through the 11.1 kWh battery that allows you to run off all-electric power. You practically get a range of 31 miles on all-electric power, and if you charge it nightly, it could be a long while before you ever need to fill up on gas.

Best Value

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Chevrolet Equinox EV

Even now, price continues to be the biggest roadblock for EVs. That’s why the Chevrolet Equinox EV is such a refreshing change because not only does it offer incredible value with an MSRP of $35,995, making it one of the cheapest EVs around, but it also comes with excellent range. This all-electric SUV also looks good with its bold, sporty design.

However, there are some compromises you’re going to need to make and accept — like how it packs basic features such as manual seats. Sure, it’s light on the features, but you’re not spending over $50K on a vehicle either.

Best SUV

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Honda Prologue

Don’t be fooled by its look at first glance because the Honda Prologue checks off all the boxes when it comes to what we look for in an SUV. For starters, this all-electric SUV has the room to comfortably seat 5 people — along with a spacious trunk.

Although it’s not as powerful as some other EVs we’ve tested, the Prologue has a very smooth ride with surprisingly good pickup. You won’t feel overwhelmed trying to get around tight corners thanks to its wide turn radius either. And lastly, it’s quite efficient with the 3.4 mi/kWh efficiency we got from testing it.

Best Pickup Truck

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Rivian R1T

Rivian might only specialize in SUVs and pickup trucks, but for good reason — and the Rivian R1T is proof of this. That’s because this all-electric pickup truck packs a ton of features, including the best adaptive cruise control systems we’ve tested, that intelligently assists with the driving.

For a pickup truck, it offers the usual utility of a flatbed in the rear to carry huge payloads. There’s even a gear tunnel that stretches across the vehicle for even more storage, while its large frunk can accommodate bigger items as well. Everything is wrapped in a futuristic design that even automatically lowers itself when it’s parked.

Most efficient

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Lucid Air Pure

There’s no range anxiety fear with the Lucid Air Pure. We’ve put it through a lot of driving and we’re still astounded by the 4 mi/kWh efficiency we got from it, making it one of the few to ever reach that mark. Not only is it incredibly efficient, but this luxury sedan is also packed with premium features.

Lucid has meticulous attention to the detail of its design, which plays a critical role in making it efficient on the road. With its low-profile stature and wide body, the Lucid Air Pure feels like it’s gliding on top of the road with a powerful 620 hp performance to back it up. Not only is it extremely efficient, but it’s also one of the fastest.

