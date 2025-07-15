Exclusive: I tested the motorized Tech Deck Shred n’ Blast Sk8board — and it could be the toy of the year

Spin Master’s Tech Deck fingerboards have always been about tiny tricks, flicks, and setups on your desk or kitchen table. But the new Tech Deck Shred n’ Blast Sk8board takes a pretty big jump away from tradition, and I couldn't mean that any more literally.

I got early access to the Tech Deck Shred n’ Blast Sk8board, a new three-piece, stunt-style set that swaps out manual manipulation for motorized chaos. Available on Amazon for $24.99 as of July 15, this is unlike anything I’ve seen in the 27 years of Tech Deck before.

You can check out the Tech Deck Shred n’ Blast Sk8board in action in the TikTok video embedded below, or you can read on further to see what you get in the box and why this is one of the best toys I’ve checked out this year.

Tech Deck Shred n’ Blast Sk8board: What you get in the box

The Shred n’ Blast set comes with three components: a trick stick used to charge up the board’s spin, a Tech Deck character attached to the motorized board that kind of looks like a Onewheel, and a one-foot-by-one-foot cardboard ramp tagged in graffiti-inspired art.

This set is aimed at kids 6 and up, the materials seem selected for that audience interested in more action-driven play. The ramp is surprisingly sturdy despite being cardboard, and the rider being made of foam means it’s extremely crash-friendly.

What you don’t get in the box is the trick stick’s required four AA batteries. You’ll need to raid the remote drawer and find a Phillips head screwdriver before you get shredding.

Tech Deck Shred n’ Blast Sk8board: How it works

(Image credit: Future)

Once powered up, the trick stick connects magnetically to the side of the board in the center of the wheel. Revving it is as simple as holding down the trigger.

After a few seconds, the wheels spin progressively faster the longer you hold down, reaching up to 8,000 RPMs. Aim at the ramp, release the trigger, and watch it fly.

I decided to test it on my actual deck outside, which felt like the right move given the projectile nature of this Tech Deck. And let me tell you, the board absolutely launches. I managed to get it to clear over six feet with the ramp, going airborne over my deck’s railing, some patio chairs, and even my neighbor’s dog at one point.

When it lands, it usually bounces around in all directions for extra trick points. I love how totally unpredictable and playfully chaotic it is, a departure from the technical skills needed to operate the brand’s famous fingerboards. I couldn’t help but chuckle as my skater flailed around my backyard.

The Tech Deck Shred n’ Blast Sk8board is more about flying and crashing and ideally, finding creative ramps whether they be at home, at the playground, or at an actual skate park.

Tech Deck Shred n’ Blast Sk8board: Is it worth it?

At $24.99, the Tech Deck Shred n’ Blast Sk8board soars in that sweet spot of being affordable but not throwaway. It’s a solid gift idea for kids who love high-energy motorized toys, or even for older Tech Deck fans willing to explore something different from the usual tabletop play.

It officially launches July 15 at Amazon, with availability expanding to Target in August and Walmart in October 2025. If you’re thinking of grabbing one, just make sure you’ve got batteries ready. A patch of grass nearby for the crash landings wouldn’t hurt, either.