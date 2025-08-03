How to jump start a car in 5 simple steps

A dead car battery can ruin your day, but jump starting your car is one of the simplest fixes you can do yourself. Whether you left your lights on overnight or your battery finally gave up after years of use, getting back on the road doesn't require a mechanic or expensive roadside assistance.

The process involves using jumper cables to connect your dead battery to a working one, transferring enough power to get your engine running again. While it might seem intimidating if you've never done it before, jump starting follows a straightforward sequence that anyone can master.

With the right equipment and a few safety precautions, you can have your car running in about 15 minutes and avoid the frustration of being stranded. Here's how you can jump start your car and get back on the road.

1. Gather your equipment and check for safety (Image: © Tm Pritchard/Tom's Guide) You'll need jumper cables, a car with a working battery, and about 15 minutes of time. Before you start, inspect your dead battery for any visible damage, cracks, or fluid leaking from the terminals. If you see any damage or leaking, call for a professional instead of jump starting. Check your jumper cables for frayed wires or damaged clamps and remove any loose clothing that could get caught in the engine. Make sure there's no metal objects touching the battery terminals, as this can cause dangerous sparks. These safety checks take just a minute but prevent potential injuries or damage to your car's electrical system.

2. Position the cars and prepare the batteries (Image: © Shutterstock) Park the working car close enough so the jumper cables can reach both batteries comfortably. The cars don't need to touch, but the batteries should be within easy cable reach. Turn off both engines completely and engage the parking brakes on both vehicles. Open both hoods and locate the batteries. Identify the positive (+) and negative (-) terminals on both batteries — they're usually marked clearly and color-coded. The positive terminal often has a red cover or marking, while the negative is typically black. Clean any corrosion from the terminals with a wire brush or cloth if needed, as dirty connections can prevent a successful jump start.

3. Connect the jumper cables in the right order (Image: © Tom Pritchard/Tom's Guide) Start with the red cable: connect one end to the positive terminal on the working battery, then connect the other red end to the positive terminal on the dead battery. Next, connect one end of the black cable to the negative terminal on the working battery. Here's the crucial part: don't connect the other black end to the dead battery's negative terminal. Instead, clamp it to an unpainted metal surface in the engine bay of the car with the dead battery, away from the battery and fuel lines. This grounding point reduces the risk of sparks near the battery. Make sure all connections are secure and the cable clamps aren't touching each other.

4. Start the working car and let it charge (Image: © Tom Pritchard/Tom's Guide) Start the engine of the working car and let it run for 2-3 minutes. This allows the working battery to begin charging the dead one. Keep the engine running at a slightly higher idle — you can gently press the gas pedal to increase to generate more charging power. During this time, avoid revving the engine aggressively. After a few minutes, try starting the car with the dead battery. Turn the key and hold it for no more than 10 seconds at a time. If it doesn't start immediately, wait another 2-3 minutes before trying again. Don't keep cranking repeatedly, as this can damage the starter motor.

5. Start your car and remove cables safely (Image: © Tom Pritchard/Tom's Guide) Once your car starts successfully, keep both engines running for about 5-10 minutes. This gives the previously dead battery time to build up some charge from its own alternator. Turn off both engines before removing any cables. Remove the cables in reverse order of how you put them on: first remove the black cable from the ground point, then from the working battery's negative terminal, then remove the red cable from the dead battery's positive terminal, and finally from the working battery. Keep the cable ends from touching each other during removal. Start your car one more time to make sure it runs independently. Drive for at least 15-30 minutes to fully recharge your battery and prevent needing another jump start.

