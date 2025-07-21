Apple back to school sales are live from $22 — here are the best deals to shop this week

Believe it or not, back to school season is almost here — and if you're in need of some upgraded tech before heading back to campus, look no further than Apple.

As one of the most coveted brands on the market, it's no secret that Apple devices can cost a pretty penny. While many are willing to pay full price, the good news is you don't always have to! In fact, Apple AirPods, iPads, MacBooks and more are seeing epic markdowns ahead of back to school.

If you're in the market for a new laptop, you can't go wrong with the 13" MacBook Air (M4), which is sporting a $150 discount. Need some new AirPods for your commute to class? You can snag the AirPods 4 for $89 — their lowest price ever.

So don't wait — shop all the best Apple deals for a successful semester ahead. Keep scrolling to check out my favorite picks.

Apple AirTag: was $29 now $22 at Amazon The Apple AirTag is an excellent key finder that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. What more could you ask for? Save $7 right now.

Apple AirTag (4-pack): was $99 now $79 at Amazon The Apple AirTag is an excellent Bluetooth tracker that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. Each coin-sized tracker offers a replaceable battery lasting over a year, water resistance, and seamless integration with iPhones. This bundle includes four, so you can have one on multiple items.

iPads

Apple 11" iPad (WiFi/128GB): was $349 now $299 at Amazon The 2025 iPad features a larger 11-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A16 CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. The base model features 128GB of storage, which is double the capacity of its predecessor. It's available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB capacities.

Apple 13" iPad Air (WiFi/128GB): was $799 now $729 at Amazon This larger size iPad Air sports the same M3 processor as its 11-inch counterpart, but it's coupled with a 13-inch LED (2732 x 2048) display. Otherwise, it packs the same 128GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, WiFi 6E support, and 12MP front camera. The new CPU and larger display should make this iPad a favorite for gamers.

AirPods

Lowest Price Apple AirPods 4 (non-ANC): was $129 now $89 at Amazon The AirPods 4 are a very solid earbud option if you're an iPhone user who doesn't want to spend a lot on the AirPods Pro 2. We loved the AirPods 4 in our review, rating them 4 stars. We particularly like how they interconnect with all your Apple devices, including Macs, iPads and iPhones like magic. They sound good too — although if you're looking for ANC, you'll want the more expensive pair.

Lowest Price! Apple AirPods 4 (ANC): was $179 now $119 at Amazon The more expensive, ANC-enabled AirPods 4 are also still discounted at Amazon. This 34% saving also brings these headphones down to their lowest ever price. If you have a bit of extra cash, it's worth the extra spend to get that noise cancelling tech on board.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249 now $169 at Amazon The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noice cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. This new model includes a USB-C charging case.

Apple Watch

Apple Watch SE (GPS/40mm): was $249 now $169 at Amazon The cheapest Apple Watch to buy ahead of back to school is the Apple Watch SE GPS, which doesn't have all the same bells and whistles found on its pricier siblings, but it's still a mighty capable smartwatch. It comes in two sizes, and this deal is on the smaller 40mm version, with the midnight sport band.

Apple Watch SE (GPS/Cellular): was $299 now $219 at Amazon If you're after GPS and Cellular, which allows you to make calls and check your apps without your phone nearby, the best deal right now on the Apple Watch SE is in the 40mm version, with the midnight sport band. It's a great watch for less than $220, so grab it while you can.

MacBooks

Apple 13" MacBook Air (M4): was $999 now $849 at Amazon The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M4 chipset. The new Mac upgrades the camera from 1080p to 12MP with Center Stage support. The M4 chipset also supports dual external monitors, even when you have the laptop's lid open. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M4 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M4 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop is irresistible thanks to its speedy performance, sharper camera, and lower starting price.

Apple MacBook Pro 14" (M4/512GB): was $1,599 now $1,399 at Amazon The M4-based MacBook Pro M4 is pretty close to being the perfect laptop. You get fantastic performance from the M4 chip, useful Apple Intelligence features, a better webcam and obscenely long battery life (18:31). In our MacBook Pro 14-inch M4 review, we said it's the best laptop for power users, now with more AI features. The base model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M4 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.



Apple MacBook Pro 14" (M4 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,789 at Amazon If you're looking for raw horsepower, the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M4 Pro chip is for you. It offers blistering performance and will likely speed through most of your daily tasks without so much as a hiccup. The base model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M4 Pro CPU, 24GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

iMacs and Mac Mini

Apple Mac mini (M4): was $599 now $539 at Amazon No more running away from Apple’s base model Mac mini. The M4 Mac mini packs that awesome M4 chip along with a doubling of RAM to 16GB and a 256GB SSD. Port array continues to be impressive with Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, Ethernet and more. In our Apple Mac mini M4 review we said the Editor's Choice machine is as close to perfect as it gets. Note: It sold for $499 over the holidays, but has rarely been on sale this month.

Apple iMac (M4): was $1,299 now $1,199 at Amazon The iMac M4 delivers all the strengths of the iMac with the added juice provided by Apple's M4 chip, delivering better performance than any iMac to date. In our iMac M4 review, we said the Editor's Choice all-in-one delivers great performance. It features a 24-inch 4480 x 2520 display, 16GB of RAM, M4 chipset, 256GB SSD, and 12MP webcam.

Beats headphones

Beats Flex Wireless: was $69 now $39 at Amazon While they aren't technically true wireless, on account of the wire that connects the buds, the Flex are a great pair of fitness earbuds. They're super comfortable thanks to their lightweight, and this $30 saving is a solid discount.

Beats Pill 2024: was $149 now $99 at Amazon This deal brings a long-awaited discount to the Beats Pill. We had a Beats Pill hands-on, and found a speaker that has (as you might expect) some massive bass and a slick look. Battery life is respectable at 24 hours, and its waterproofing makes it perfect for pool parties and outdoor use.

Beats Powerbeats Pro: was $249 now $159 at Amazon The Powerbeats Pro are a solid pair of Apple wireless fitness earbuds. They have a seamless setup, just like AirPods, and good battery life. The earbuds themselves can play music for 9 hours, and the charging case adds an additional 18 hours. If you have an iPhone and need earbuds for your workout, these are a great pick — not that they aren't great for Android, too.