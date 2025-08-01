Verizon just confirmed it's raising fees again — here's what you'll pay now

Verizon, one of the best phone carriers, may have introduced a three-year price lock in April, but prices can still go up on your phone bill. The company confirmed to Tom's Guide that it's "making some adjustments" that will raise various fees starting in September.

In a statement, a Verizon spokesperson said that the "vast majority" of customers would see an increase of "less than 30 cents" to their monthly bill.

"To continue delivering the best customer experience on America's best 5G network and industry-leading services and tools that save our customers’ time and money, we're making some adjustments," the statement reads.

A recent Reddit thread (spotted by PhoneArena) revealed a number of fees that would see increases; Verizon spokesperson's confirmed those increases. The affected fees include the Administrative and Telco Recovery Charge which is used by Verizon to pay for "direct and indirect" costs like property taxes, and was already raised by the carrier last December.

According to the Reddit post, the recovery charge will increase by 28 cents to $3.78 per voice line. Data-only plans are taking a massive leap from $1.60 to $3.97 per line.

The Verizon Regulatory Charge is also rising 3 cents from $0.19 to $0.21 per line. This charge is an assessment that the carrier uses to to cover "various government charges."

"These adjustments are in line with market rates and allow us to continue to provide top-tier products and services," the spokesperson said.

While Verizon's three-year price lock keeps your main plan at a friendlier price for longer, it doesn't specifically lock fees and taxes. The guaranteed price lock is only available to customers on a newer myPlan subscription.

Lastly, the post indicates that Verizon is also raising the price of its device activation fee from $35 to $40, which can already be seen on the Verizon website. Tablet plans are also rising by an additional $5 a month.

