Netflix just got a gripping crime drama show that’s already hit No. 1 — and it’s 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

If you’re in the mood for a tense, emotionally charged crime drama, Netflix’s latest hit “Adolescence” should be at the top of your list.

Directed by “Boiling Point” filmmaker Philip Barantini, this gripping show debuted on the streaming service last week (March 13) and has already snatched the No. 1 spot from “Running Point.”

With its harrowing story of a family suddenly torn apart, and its unique real-time format (each episode unfolds in a single, continuous take), it’s no surprise this show is doing so well.

The four-part series follows the devastating fallout after 13-year-old Jamie Miller (Owen Cooper) is arrested for the murder of his classmate. His parents, played by Stephen Graham and Christine Tremarco, struggle to make sense of the shocking accusations.

For those who love shocking, socially relevant dramas that pack a punch in just a few episodes, “Adolescence” is a strong contender. Here’s everything you need to know about this crime drama before hitting play.

What is ‘Adolescence’ about?

Adolescence | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

“Adolescence” is told in real-time with each episode unfolding in a single, uninterrupted take, and begins on the fateful morning that shatters the seemingly ordinary life of the Miller family.

In a quiet town in Northern England, their world is turned upside down when armed officers burst into their home and arrest 13-year-old Jamie (Owen Cooper), accusing him of murdering a teenage girl who goes to his school. Taken to the police station, he becomes the center of a harrowing investigation.

His parents, Eddie (Stephen Graham) and Manda (Christine Tremarco), initially believe it’s all a terrible mistake. But as damning evidence emerges, they are forced to confront an unthinkable reality — what if their son is truly guilty?

Here’s what critics are saying about ‘Adolescence’

“Adolescence” has achieved an impressive 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes from 40 reviews, with audiences giving it a solid 74% rating (as of March 17).

This is no small feat for a Netflix original, and it’s already made its mark by shooting straight to the No. 1 spot. I’m confident it will rank high on people’s “best of 2025” list.

Empire Magazine’s David Opie said: “Far more grown-up than its name might suggest, Adolescence is a triumph of creative and technical artistry where the ‘gimmick’ at hand elevates it to one of the year’s finest. Episode 3 in particular is already a highlight of the year.”

Meanwhile, J. Kelly Nestruck from Globe and Mail was very impressed: “[Adolescence] shows the world’s biggest streaming service is still taking big swings in the miniseries space at least. It’s still making television — art, if we can use that word — you’d never have seen in the prestreaming days.”

(Image credit: Netflix / Ben Blackall)

The Hollywood Reporter’s Daniel Fienberg paid special attention to the unique camera work: “Fortunately, the camerawork mostly complements both a plot with unsettling contemporary resonance and the human characters, played exceptionally well by the likes of Stephen Graham, Ashley Walters, Erin Doherty and spectacular newcomer Owen Cooper.”

However, a lot of the praise stems from the show's third episode, which delves into Jamie’s psyche during a pivotal conversation with clinical psychologist Briony Ariston (Erin Doherty) at the Standing Secure Training Centre. This is where Cooper's acting skills really shine.

CBC Radio’s Radheyan Simonpillai stated “it’s rare when an hour of anything, whether in TV or movies, has the kind of stranglehold on our nerves that the third episode does.”

Should you stream ‘Adolescence’ on Netflix?

(Image credit: Netflix / Ben Blackall)

I think the obvious answer is a definite yes. “Adolescence” is an absolute must-binge Netflix original that belongs on your watchlist right now. With barely any negative reviews so far and the fact that it claimed the No. 1 spot immediately, it's clear viewers are loving it. This crime drama is something truly special.

Even my colleague said it was their “favorite show of 2025 so far” and that it “managed to not only exceed their high expectations but thoroughly eclipse them.” If that’s not enough to tell you this show is worth watching then I don't know what is.

“Adolescence” tells a harrowing story about contemporary issues affecting youth, such as the radicalization of young men through the internet. It’s an important watch and one that will probably stay with you for quite some time. Philip Barantini has crafted one of the best Netflix originals to date.

You can stream “Adolescence” on Netflix now. However, if you’re not convinced, see what else is new on Netflix in March 2025 for more streaming recommendations.