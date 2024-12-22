I drove the Rivian R1T Tri for a week — here's my pros and cons

When it comes to the best electric cars, there are plenty of SUVs and sedans to choose from — but there’s barely any options for pickup trucks. I’ve been lucky enough to drive a Ford F150 Lighting for a weekend, but it’s taking me over 20+ other vehicles to finally once again drive an all-electric pickup truck.

I drove a Rivian R1T for a week and it’s one of EVs I’ve been eager to check out, especially due to its unique design. I’ll be frank, though, it’s the priciest EV I’ve tested to date — with the R1T Tri fetching for a whopping $99,900. Needless to say, that's not cheap at all and there’s a higher expectation for an EV in this price range.

One thing’s for sure: the 2025 Rivian R1T Tri is the most advanced electric vehicle I’ve tested this year. But when you have something this large lugging around a lot of impressive tech, there’s something that’s got to give.

2025 Rivian R1T Tri: Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 2025 Rivian R1T Tri Battery 141.5 kWh Motor Tri Motor Range 371 miles Horsepower 850 hp Wheels 22-inches MSRP $99,900

2025 Rivian R1T Tri: Testing Summary

(Image credit: Future)

Considering how excited I was for the Rivian R1T Tri, I ended up driving a total of 326.6 miles in my week’s worth of driving. This all-electric pickup truck has serious power thanks in part to how its tri-motor delivers a mind-bending performance of 850 hp.

For a pickup truck, the Rivian R1T Tri is a speed demon that can go from 0 to 60 mph in 2.9 seconds. This is faster than some of the speediest EVs I’ve tested, like the BMW i4 m50 Gran Coupe or Acura ZDX Type S — both of which are built from the ground up as performance vehicles. In reality, I’m most impressed by how well it handles for a vehicle of its size, capable of easily cruising on the highway to offer a smooth ride over rocky terrain.

Now, as much as I adore the utility of a pickup truck, the one area where this Rivian falls short is its efficiency. Even with the massive 141.5 kWh battery, the 2025 Rivian R1T Tri gave me has a 2.09 mi/kWh efficiency. That’s a far cry from the 2.9 mi/kWh efficiency I got with the BMW i4 m50 Gran Coupe, but this is a totally different beast due to its massive size.

326.6 miles driven in total

Averaged 2.09 mi/kWh in total

33 miles of range added back in 14.65 hours on Level 1 charging

Went from 25% to 35% charge level in that time

2.25 mi/hour recharge rate with Level 1 charging

2025 Rivian R1T Tri: What I Like

Adventurous meets futuristic design

(Image credit: Future)

When it comes to an all-electric pickup truck, there’s nothing more beautiful looking on the road than the Rivian R1T Tri. It blends the adventurous designs of Jeeps, but fashions in futuristic elements that set it apart.

From the ‘stadium’ headlights that span from one side to the other, to the minimalist aesthetics of the interior space, every detail to the Rivian R1T’s design isn’t overlooked. Few pickup trucks in general look this good.

Dynamic glass roof

(Image credit: Future)

Inside of the vehicle, I’m treated to a sprawling glass rooftop that’s fixed — offering breathtaking views of the night sky. Even though it doesn’t have a traditional shade that electronically would cover it, Rivian packs in the next best thing: electrochromic glass.

Similar to the Lexus RZ 450e I previously drove, the expansive glass top can instantly tint to reduce the amount of sunlight that enters the space. With a single tap of a button on the touchscreen, the glass goes from clear to opaque. It’s a cool effect that still offers UV protection and relief from those sunny days.

Automated flatbed cover

(Image credit: Future)

Another feature that adds to its premium price is the powered Tonneau Cover with the flatbed. Rather than having a fixed hard top cover, this particular one in the Rivian R1T gives me more convenience since it’s electronically controlled — retracting to the inside of the vehicle when it’s opened.

This makes it a lot easier to quickly cover the flatbed, unlike a traditional hard top cover. Plus, I do like how it adds an extra layer of protection if you end up keeping valuables in there. And to an extent, it offers a more complete seal against the weather.

Digitally adjustable air vents

(Image credit: Future)

In making itself unlike any other EV I’ve tested this year, the 2025 Rivian R1T designs the air vents much differently. I’ve seen some cool looking air vents, like the jet fighter engine looking ones in the Chevrolet Blazer EV, but this one takes a different direction.

First of all, I barely notice any air vents due to the minimalist design of the interior space. They’re designed in such a way that they’re hidden along the sides and edges of the dashboard. But what makes them unique is that you physically can’t adjust them like ordinary air vents. That’s because they’re digitally controlled through the touchscreen, and I love how I’m able to see the direction of the air flow.

The smartest cruise control system

(Image credit: Future)

I’ve experienced some really good smart cruise control systems, like the one in use with the Toyota bZ4X, but the vast majority still can’t anticipate the conditions well enough to convince me I'm ready for fully automated driving. Well, the 2025 Rivian R1T Tri is one step closer in proving to me that the technology is almost there.

The Rivian R1T has the best smart cruise control system I’ve used in any vehicle I’ve tested

I’ll say this: the Rivian R1T has the best smart cruise control system I’ve used in any vehicle I’ve tested. Using a combination of radar, cameras, and other sensors, the Rivian R1T is never abrupt with its acceleration or braking whenever I turn on its adaptive cruise control (ACC). Even when a vehicle abruptly moves in front of me, it’s quick enough to react — but it applies a soft enough braking to make the driving feel gentle.

Furthermore, the lane change assist in the Rivian R1T works like a charm to sense if the nearby lane is clear and steers the vehicle confidently for me.

Outstanding surround sound system

(Image credit: Future)

Not only does it have the best smart cruise control, it also has the best surround system. Period. Don’t get me wrong, I’ve been delighted by other EVs that sport sound systems from notable brands like Harmon Kardon, Beats Audio, and Bose — but the in-house developed Rivian Premium Audio trumps them all.

Words can’t do justice in describing how extraordinary it sounds, you simply need to experience it. I put on Hans Zimmer’s ‘No time for caution’ from the Interstellar soundtrack, and it feels like I’m in the middle of a grandiose hall with the music all around me. From the soaring strings early on, to how it builds up to a crescendo with the brass instruments, I feel like I’m actually there.

Key card system

(Image credit: Future)

When I first picked up the 2025 Rivian R1T, I was puzzled to find out there’s no key fob. Instead, I was given a key card — much like the one I use for work to swipe into my office. It’s one of those things that proves to me how technology is evolving.

Since it works on NFC technology, I can unlock the vehicle by placing it next to the door handle. Meanwhile, turning on the vehicle itself requires me to place the key card into the wireless charging pad alongside the armrest. While I love how I can stow the card into my wallet, the only way to remotely unlock it (or open the flatbed) is to use the app — which works really well too.

Neat charging animation

(Image credit: Future)

There are a lot of small details I love about the Rivian R1T Tri that proves it’s a premium EV, like how the Rivian logos are projected onto the ground from the lights on the sides of the pickup truck and the eye-catching startup animation of the headlights.

But one small detail that also makes it charming is the neat looking charging animation it displays.Not only does it glow in this deep green color, but I love how it emulates the look of a battery indicator with bars that show the battery’s charge level.

High quality cameras

(Image credit: Future)

And finally, I love that Rivian uses high-quality cameras with the R1T. Not only does it deliver the sharpest bird’s eye view, but it beats other cameras because of the amount of detail and clarity they capture.

It’s also incredible that the cameras appear to be shooting at a silky smooth 60fps, unlike other cameras that do it at 30fps or slower. Under low light, there’s barely any change to the quality as it maintains the same 60fps rate.

And much more

I can go on and on to describe all the pros of the 2025 Rivian R1T Tri, but the amount is staggering. That’s why I’ll just list them below to highlight some of the other things that impressed me about this EV.

Lots of internal storage: From the stow away cupholders, to the hidden storage compartment with the rear armrest, there’s an outstanding amount of storage everywhere.

From the stow away cupholders, to the hidden storage compartment with the rear armrest, there’s an outstanding amount of storage everywhere. Car lowering system: There’s a setting that will lower the Rivian R1T when it’s parked, making it easier to get in and out of the pickup truck.

There’s a setting that will lower the Rivian R1T when it’s parked, making it easier to get in and out of the pickup truck. Plaid mats: Rather than going with a generic fabric, the plaid looking floor mats are distinctively different from other vehicles.

Rather than going with a generic fabric, the plaid looking floor mats are distinctively different from other vehicles. Security camera system: Through the Rivian app, you can set the R1T to enter a security setting mode that will activate the cameras when it senses activity around the vehicle.

Through the Rivian app, you can set the R1T to enter a security setting mode that will activate the cameras when it senses activity around the vehicle. Excellent turning radius: I was anticipating wide turns with the R1T due to how long it is, but its excellent turning radius helps out in cutting those corners quicker.

I was anticipating wide turns with the R1T due to how long it is, but its excellent turning radius helps out in cutting those corners quicker. Gear tunnel: Running in between the cab and bed, the gear tunnel is another compartment to strow away extra stuff.

Running in between the cab and bed, the gear tunnel is another compartment to strow away extra stuff. Ambient lights: At night, the interior ambient lights accent the interior space nicely by putting out just the right amount of light.

2025 Rivian R1T Tri: What I Don't Like

Poor efficiency

(Image credit: Future)

When it comes to EVs, one thing I look at with my testing is their efficiency. Unfortunately for the 2025 Rivian R1T Tri, it posts the worst efficiency I’ve tested in an EV — but it’s not much of a shock given its massive size and powerful tri-motor design.

In my week’s worth of driving 326.6 miles, it achieved an efficiency of 2.09 mi/kWh. While most that I’ve tested get to around 3 mi/kWh, there are a few that get lower — but they’re large-sized vehicles like the Cadillac Lyriq and Acura ZDX Type S. You’re not buying the Rivian R1T Tri for its efficiency, but the utility of being able to carry or tow heavy payloads that the average vehicle can’t do.

Odd placement of cruise control

(Image credit: Future)

If there’s one decision I question more than anything else, it’s the placement of the cruise control in the Rivian R1T Tri. That’s because it’s integrated into the shifter, along the right side of the steering wheel.

Personally, I prefer the shifter being a dedicated control all on its own because the last thing I need to worry about is turning on the cruise control and accidentally pulling down or up on the shifter — instead of tuning on/off the cruise control. Usually this action would put it into drive or reverse, so I’m not sure why Rivian thinks this is the smartest placement for the cruise control.

No CarPlay or Android Auto

(Image credit: Future)

This one’s tough because I see value in having CarPlay or Android Auto as an alternative to an EV’s built-in infotainment system. Instead, I have to rely on a Bluetooth connection to stream music from my phone or get turn-by-turn directions from Google Maps. As much as Rivian’s interface is simple and straightforward, I still would’ve liked to see the option for CarPlay or Android Auto.

2025 Rivian R1T Tri: Bottom Line

(Image credit: Future)

Similar to any other luxury vehicle, I think the 2025 Rivian R1T is one of those EVs that makes a statement. Pickup trucks have this reputation for being a workhorse, often being rough around the edges and hardly the type to put conveniences on the top of the list.

The Rivian R1T Tri is a totally different beast, blending the traditional utility of a pickup truck with the features found in luxury vehicles. And just like those luxury EVs, you’re buying a Rivian R1T Tri for the convenience it offers — which has no shortage of them. Its pricey cost undoubtedly makes it a stretch for the average person, but it’s an example of how paying more gets you a whole lot more.