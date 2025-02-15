I shot over 200 photos with the Galaxy S25 Ultra vs. Pixel 9 Pro XL — here’s the winner

When it comes to the battle for best camera phone, Samsung and Google are the two heavyweights in the Android world. That's why I’m doing a 200-photo shootout between the Galaxy S25 Ultra vs. Pixel 9 Pro XL — to definitely say which is the best camera phone between them.

Last fall, there was a big upset in my 200 photo shootout between the Pixel 9 Pro XL vs. Galaxy S24 Ultra, as the newer Pixel narrowly beat out Samsung’s best — namely due to the better performance from its ultrawide and selfie cameras. In fact, I was surprised by how their low light and telephoto performances were identical. But now that the Galaxy S25 Ultra is here with its own set of new upgrades, I’m eager to see if Samsung can retake the crown from Google.

Their camera specs indicate the obvious: they’re versatile and heavily lean on AI to process images. The Galaxy S25 Ultra features a 200MP main camera, 50MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto, 50MP 5x telephoto, and a 12MP selfie.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is armed with a 50MP main camera, 48MP ultrawide, 48MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom, and 42MP selfie. Both phones technically have upgraded ultrawide sensors, so I expect a more even matchup there — but that 48MP selfie on the Pixel looks hard to beat.

Naturally, I take the same snapshots with each phone and then preview them on the same monitor with both images side-by-side to inspect their differences. The outcome shows which of these best Android phones has the better cameras.

Galaxy S25 Ultra vs. Pixel 9 Pro XL: Daytime

From a cursory look, my eyes are first drawn to the brighter overall picture of the Galaxy S25 Ultra. It seems to also draw out the deeper green colors in the shot, adding to the overall pop of the photo.

In contrast, there’s a more neutral exposure with the Pixel 9 Pro XL’s shot. Clearly it doesn’t get my attention when it’s side-by-side against the Galaxy, but I could argue that the exposure is more true-to-life — whereas the highlights with the Galaxy S25 Ultra are a smidge overexposed.

This ultimately comes down to personal preference because both shots look fantastic on their own.

Winner: Tie

Image 1 of 12 Galaxy S25 Ultra (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Pixel 9 Pro XL (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S25 Ultra (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Pixel 9 Pro XL (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S25 Ultra (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Pixel 9 Pro XL (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S25 Ultra (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Pixel 9 Pro XL (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S25 Ultra (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Pixel 9 Pro XL (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S25 Ultra (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Pixel 9 Pro XL (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Galaxy S25 Ultra vs. Pixel 9 Pro XL: Ultrawide

As I’ve mentioned already, the ultrawide cameras on both phones are upgraded over their respective predecessors. Technically speaking, I can cover more of the scene thanks to the Pixel 9 Pro XL’s wider 123-degree field of view (versus 120-degrees with the Galaxy S25 Ultra). Even though it’s a small difference, it shows how I’m able to cover more in the side-by-shot of the Citibikes above.

The difference here is how the colors look a little more vibrant with the Pixel 9 Pro XL, whereas they’re flatter on the Galaxy S25 Ultra. For these reasons, I’m giving it to the Pixel.

Winner: Pixel 9 Pro XL

Image 1 of 14 Galaxy S25 Ultra (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Pixel 9 Pro XL (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S25 Ultra (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Pixel 9 Pro XL (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S25 Ultra (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Pixel 9 Pro XL (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S25 Ultra (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Pixel 9 Pro XL (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S25 Ultra (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Pixel 9 Pro XL (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S25 Ultra (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Pixel 9 Pro XL (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S25 Ultra (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Pixel 9 Pro XL (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Galaxy S25 Ultra vs. Pixel 9 Pro XL: dynamic range

This is another area that’s tough to judge because I need to look into all the details to understand their dynamic range performances. Since the Galaxy S25 Ultra has a penchant for producing the brighter images, it does this by boosting the shadows throughout the image.

Notice how the grass in the foreground above has brighter patches compared to the Pixel 9 Pro XL’s shot, while the areas in the shadow are a smidge brighter with the Galaxy S25 Ultra as well. It’s close, but I’d say that the Galaxy is the winner here.

Winner: Galaxy S25 Ultra

Image 1 of 16 Galaxy S25 Ultra (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Pixel 9 Pro XL (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S25 Ultra (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Pixel 9 Pro XL (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S25 Ultra (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Pixel 9 Pro XL (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S25 Ultra (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Pixel 9 Pro XL (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S25 Ultra (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Pixel 9 Pro XL (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S25 Ultra (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Pixel 9 Pro XL (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S25 Ultra (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Pixel 9 Pro XL (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S25 Ultra (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Pixel 9 Pro XL (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Galaxy S25 Ultra vs. Pixel 9 Pro XL: colors

When it comes to reproducing colors with their main cameras, however, it also comes down to your personal preference. I like how the colors pop more with the Galaxy S25 Ultra, evident in the orange peppers on the top shelf and the shine that’s on the green Cubanelle peppers on the right.

Then again, some will argue that the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s richer tones lean saturated — whereas the Pixel 9 Pro XL casts a neutral exposure throughout the shot. This manages to keep the details intact with the highlights, which are lost in the Galaxy S25 Ultra because of how they’re overexposed. As a whole, the colors look more true-to-life with the Pixel.

Winner: Pixel 9 Pro XL

Image 1 of 20 Galaxy S25 Ultra (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Pixel 9 Pro XL (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S25 Ultra (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Pixel 9 Pro XL (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S25 Ultra (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Pixel 9 Pro XL (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S25 Ultra (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Pixel 9 Pro XL (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S25 Ultra (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Pixel 9 Pro XL (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S25 Ultra (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Pixel 9 Pro XL (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S25 Ultra (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Pixel 9 Pro XL (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S25 Ultra (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Pixel 9 Pro XL (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S25 Ultra (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Pixel 9 Pro XL (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S25 Ultra (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Pixel 9 Pro XL (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Galaxy S25 Ultra vs. Pixel 9 Pro XL: macro

Unlike the other previous categories, there’s a more concrete winner when it comes to shooting macrophotography. While both phones have better macro performances over their predecessors, the added sharpening effect of the Galaxy S25 Ultra exposes more of the details in the flower shots above.

It’s hard to tell from just the overall shot, but zooming in shows how the petals have more definition with the shot from the Galaxy. Don’t get me wrong, the Pixel’s shot is excellent on its own, but the added sharpening effect makes all the difference here.

Winner: Galaxy S25 Ultra