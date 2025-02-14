Make your own music with Riffusion AI — 5 prompts to get started

As AI music generation tools continue to evolve, Riffusion has emerged as something special. As someone who has experience writing lyrics but never had the time to master complex music production software like Ableton or Logic, this tool has been a game-changer for my creative process.

In just a few clicks, I can turn my ideas into fully produced tracks without spending years learning complex software. Whether you're a fellow songwriter looking to bring your lyrics to life or simply curious about creating music, Riffusion makes the process incredibly simple.

Emerging as a competitor to platforms like Suno, this AI tool has quickly become one of my favourites. And after spending a decent amount of time experimenting with different prompts and styles, it's safe to say that I'm seriously impressed. Here's how to make your own tracks using Riffusion.

Getting started

1. Sign up and access (Image: © Tom's Guide) Visit Riffusion.com and click the prompt box, which will bring up the sign in page. You'll need to sign in using Google, Discord, or your phone number.

2. Create your first track (Image: © Tom's Guide) Enter your prompt in the box, describing the type of track you want to create. For example: Create a '90s R&B style track, with female vocals.

3. Choose vocal settings (Image: © Tom's Guide ) If you're looking to create a track that doesn't have vocals, toggle on Instrumental.

4. Try the compose feature (Image: © Tom's Guide) For more control, use the Compose feature to add specific lyrics and describe the desired sound or vibe (like Euphoric, Intense Drops, or Melodic undertones). This is particularly useful for those with writing experience who don't want to rely on production software.

5. Generate and choose (Image: © Tom's Guide) Once you've filled out your prompt, click Generate. After generating, you'll get two options to choose from. Listen to both and select your preferred version. To download your track, click the three dots and download m4a.

5 prompts to get started in Riffusion

1. Funky disco groove (Image: © Tom's Guide) Use this prompt: Create a funky disco groove with lively basslines, shimmering synths, and danceable rhythms. This prompt is great because it brings an energetic, upbeat vibe that makes you want to move. The combination of funky basslines and catchy synths creates an irresistible groove that could instantly elevate a party.

2. Lofi chill beats (Image: © Tom's Guide) Try this prompt: Create soft, laid-back beats with smooth instrumentals and relaxing vibes. The calm, repetitive beats combined with subtle instrumentals make for a stress-free listening experience. This prompt creates a mellow mood perfect for studying, unwinding, or just chilling out.

3. Ambient nature sounds (Image: © Tom's Guide ) Enter the following: Create calming ambient music with nature sounds like birds chirping, water flowing, and wind blowing. I really liked how meditative this track was. It blends natural soundscapes with ambient music, offering an escape into nature without actually leaving your room.

4. Folk acoustic (Image: © Tom's Guide) Input this: Create gentle guitar strumming, mellow melodies, and an earthy, rustic vibe. The simplicity of folk music always evokes a sense of nostalgia in me and both tracks under this prompt were successful. The prompt did well at creating a warm, cozy, acoustic feel.

5. Industrial techno (Image: © Tom's Guide) Try this prompt: Create an industrial techno track with dark, gritty beats, heavy percussion, and mechanical sounds. This prompt was my favorite. It delivered a raw, intense sound that honestly pushed the boundaries of electronic music. The heavy percussion and mechanical elements created a sonic landscape that I really enjoyed, and could definitely listen to on a Saturday night.

Now that you've learned how to create music using Riffusion, why not check out our other AI articles? ChatGPT Tasks can help you set reminders and here are 5 prompts to get started with o3-mini. And did you know Gemini can summarize YouTube videos for you? Here's how to do it.