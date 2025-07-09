This power bank charged my partner’s phone three times and saved her on vacation — and it’s currently 27% off for Prime Day

If you're out and about or you're traveling, a portable power bank is a must-have, and there's no better time to buy one than during this year's Amazon Prime Day sales. Sure, there are some discounts on power banks from Belkin and Anker, but I've found a deal on a brand you (probably) haven't heard of.

I'm talking about the INIU B41, which is currently available for just $15 at Amazon, down from its retail price of $21. For such an invaluable piece of tech, this is an absolute steal — and my partner has been using it on her vacation for the past 10 days, and she says it has saved her on multiple occasions already.

INIU B41 10,000mAh 5V/3A: was $21 now $15 at Amazon The market's thinnest 10,000mAh power bank, the INIU B41, can charge an iPhone 8 3.6 times and AirPods Pro 13.2 times. Unlike most other power banks, it features a USB-C port on both the input and output. 3A fast charging also fuels most smartphones up to 78% within an hour!

INIU says the B41 is the world's slimmest power bank, and it sure is thin, measuring just 5.2 x 2.7 x 0.5 inches, so it's highly pocketable and won't take up space in your backpack. But its prowess lies in its ability to charge devices over and over and over again. My partner managed to charge her Google Pixel 9 three times and her Bose QuietComfort buds once before the power bank died. Yep, that powerful.

10,000mAh of power and 3A fast charging also means that this power bank can provide lots of juice when you're in a hurry. INIU says that the B41 can fuel most smartphones up to 78% within an hour, perfect for when you have multiple devices to charge and are short on time.

Now is the perfect time to save big on the INIU B41, which is 27% off at Amazon. I wouldn't pass on this deal if I were you! Don't forget to tune into our Amazon Prime Day live blog as we bring you the latest and greatest tech deals, and be sure to check out all the freebies you can secure.