10 bodyweight moves are all you need to build stronger glutes, according to a Pilates instructor

Building stronger glutes isn’t a process that’s strictly reserved for the heavy weights section in the gym. According to Pilates instructor Rachel, who is the founder of the highly popular Rachel Fit Pilates YouTube channel, it’s perfectly possible to build strength and shape in your backside with just your bodyweight.

In fact, the certified Pilates instructor and occupational therapist, who has a background in exercise science, says you just need 10 moves and 10 minutes to do so — and the benefits of doing so are tenfold.

Carving out stronger glutes can help you avoid ankle sprains and hip injuries, as your gluteus maximus (which is the biggest muscle in the body), alongside your gluteus medius and gluteus minimus, act as shock absorbers for the body. Strong glutes can also boost your posture and reduce lower back pain. So what’s not to love? Once you’ve rolled out your mat , you’re good to go.

How to do the 10-minute, 10-move workout

This workout is part of a five-day no-equipment schedule, which makes this short session (and the rest) ideal for helping you keep up your fitness routine on the go. “It’s good to get in a little movement, whether you’re travelling or just short on time,” notes Rachel.

10 Min Pilates Glutes Workout- NO Equipment! Beginner & Travel Friendly 🌴 - YouTube Watch On

Featuring just 10 exercises in total, the workout is easy to follow as each move is split into 40-second intervals, followed by a 20-second rest. Rachel then finishes off with a glute stretch. During these periods of rest, the Pilates instructor demonstrates how to do the next exercise and shares pointers on how to master the move with the correct form.

The 10 exercises include:

Kneeling glute raise left

Kneeling glute raise right

Kneeling side raise left

Kneeling side raise right

V bridge

Glute bridge

Bridge hold + circle left

Bridge hold + circle right

Single leg bridge left

Single leg bridge right

If you have ankle weights available, Rachel says you can always strap these on for some extra resistance.

Can Pilates grow your glutes?

In short: yes, Pilates can grow your glutes if you’re performing some of the best glute exercises , like the ones listed above. That’s because the mind-body practice is a form of resistance training, as you are using resistance — in this case, your body weight — against gravity to increase muscle strength and tone.

So technically speaking, you’re resistance training each time you roll out your mat and perfect your leg circles, planks , and glute bridges . And the same can be said for each time you lift your child or carry bags of heavy shopping to and from your car.

You can also utilize resistance equipment, like the humble Pilates ring , resistance bands , or a Reformer machine , to challenge your muscles further.

Of course, building muscle doesn’t just require you to lift heavy. To pack on muscle, you’ll also need to ensure you’re getting enough protein in your diet, as this nutrient provides the building blocks (amino acids) needed to help your muscles repair and grow after exercise.

How much protein you need to build muscle will vary and will be personal to each and every one of us. In an ideal world, we’d all get enough protein through the meals we put on our plates. But if for any reason you’re unable to hit your protein target — be it due to time constraints or motivation — that’s where the best protein shakes make keeping on top of your goals easy.

