Netflix’s new crime thriller is one of the best movies of the year — and it’s already 92% on Rotten Tomatoes

Just when I thought I was out, Netflix has pulled me back in. I was very critical of Netflix for serving up a summer of lackluster original movies but the streaming service is on a real hot streak right now dropping the likes of “Rebel Ridge”, “His Three Daughters” and now “Woman of the Hour”. Netflix, I owe you an apology. I wasn’t really familiar with your game.

As of today (October 18), “Woman of the Hour” is available to stream on Netflix, and you’re going to want to make time to watch this crime thriller. I’ve been anticipating the movie, which marks the directional debut of Anna Kendrick, for several months, but even with the increased expectations that come with significant pre-release hype, I was still seriously impressed.

Based on a stranger-than-fiction true story, “Woman of the Hour” looks to have all the ingredients to be a Netflix smash hit (surely it’s got a No. 1 ranking in its future), and it’s also a promising first showcase of Kendrick’s filmmaking skills. Here’s why it’s the one Netflix movie you need to watch this weekend...

‘Woman of the Hour’ isn’t your typical crime thriller

“Woman of the Hour” focuses on the infamous American serial killer Rodney Alcala (played by Daniel Zovatto), and more specifically, his bizarre decision to appear on an episode of the popular television show “The Dating Game” in 1978. Rather than keep a low profile, the murderer signed up to appear on the show, and meets Cheryl Bradshaw (Anna Kendrick), an aspiring actress.

During the episode’s taping, Cheryl is actually charmed by Alcala who answers her playful questions with surprising wit and intelligence. But when the pair leave the studio lot and go for a drink afterward, Alcala’s true sinister nature comes out, and Cheryl is left highly disturbed and eager to escape.

While the movie is centered around Alcala’s appearance on “The Dating Game” and Cheryl’s chilling experience, we also flashback to see the various brutal murders committed by the serial killer in the years before 1978. These sequences are no doubt gripping, but also extremely stomach-turning, as we see Alcala take advantage of multiple vulnerable young women.

There’s also a brief (but highly impactful) side story focusing on a member of the live studio audience named Laura (Nicolette Robinson). She recognizes Alcala after a prior encounter and attempts to alert the show’s producers only to be met by men in positions of power that don’t take her seriously. It’s enraging to watch her plead for help and be met with unsympathetic looks.

So, while “Woman of the Hour” does have all the usual elements of a thriller that will keep you hooked — Kendrick does a masterful job building tension in the third act — what really stands out is how it shines a spotlight on society’s largely uncaring approach towards violence against women. And while this isn’t new terrority for the genre, it’s an important message nevertheless.

A lot of credit should go to Anna Kendrick for her work on both sides of the camera. The playful sequences during Cheryl’s appearance on “The Dating Game” are particularly impressive. Kendrick is her usual charming self, but these moments are interspersed with flashback scenes of horrific violence, that add an almost unbearable sense of dread to the proceedings. Cheryl thinks she’s just having fun on a dating show, unaware of just how truly dangerous the man sitting behind the screen that she knows only as "Bachelor Number 3" is.

“Woman of the Hour” is a well-constructed crime thriller, one that puts its focus on the victims rather than the perpetrator (though Zovatto is impressively repulsive as Alcala), and with a zippy runtime of less than 95 minutes, it easily holds your attention throughout. By the end, it'll leave your heart racing, but also your fists clenched in quiet fury.

‘Woman of the Hour’ reviews — critics love this thriller

I’m certainly not the first to praise “Woman of the Hour”. In fact, the movie premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2023, and it received a thunderous initial reception all those months ago. Despite only launching on Netflix today (Oct. 18) it already holds a very strong 92% score on Rotten Tomatoes from more than 85 reviews.

The site’s critics consensus reads, “Deftly directed by star Anna Kendrick, Woman of the Hour uses an incredible true story as the foundation for a powerful examination of the intersection between systemic misogyny and violence.”

Carla Meyer of the San Franciso Chronicle said, “Anna Kendrick’s tense, insightful directing debut, re-centers the narrative on Alcala’s victims and the rampant misogyny that suffused the 1970s.” While Empire ’s Ella Kemp noted that it “isn’t the serial-killer thriller you’d expect”.

Meanwhile, Shirley Li of The Atlantic , found it a tough watch due to its heavy subject matter: “The movie can be punishing to watch; I certainly struggled to sit through my screening. Still, Kendrick proves herself a skillful director, with a knack for building suspense.”

But not all the early reviews have been positive, Candice Frederick of Huffington Post is one of the more skeptical critics. “‘Woman of the Hour’ isn’t a great movie. It’s a film about a lot of things that don’t always come to fruition,” said Frederick in an overall more mixed review.

Stream ‘Woman of the Hour’ on Netflix right now

“Woman of the Hour” is one of the best Netflix movies of the year. It also marks an impressive first attempt in the director’s chair for Anna Kendrick and manages to tell a shocking true crime story without resorting to cheap sensationalism or trying to humanize Alcala.

Kendrick wisely places women at the heart of this story, and by the end, when the stakes really ramp up, your palms will be sweating, and you’ll likely be shouting at the screen for Cheryl to run as fast as she can. Those are the hallmarks of an effective thriller, and “Woman of the Hour” has them in spades. This impactful flick needs to be in your Netflix watchlist ASAP.

