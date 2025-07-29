Tom's Guide Awards 2025: Our favorite headphones, earbuds, Bluetooth speakers and more

Regardless of whether you’re looking for a good pair of noise-cancelling headphones, a soundbar to boost the sound from your TV or even a Bluetooth speaker to kick things off at your next party, the right audio gear can make all the difference when it comes to listening to your favorite music.

From wireless earbuds to audiophile headphones, we’re constantly on the lookout for new audio gear that will elevate the listening experience while bringing our favorite tunes and content to life.

Our team of experts has tested and reviewed all of the latest earbuds, headphones, soundbars and speakers for the Tom’s Guide Awards 2025. Below, we highlight the headphones we just can’t put down, the speakers we can’t help but turn up and the rest of our favorite audio gear from the last 12 months which have brought music to our ears in the best way possible.

Best headphones

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S3

Bowers & Wilkins has always come close to the Bose and Sony alternatives with its headphones, but there’s always been something holding it back. A bulky design, less impressive noise canceling and feature sets. That all changed with the PX7 S3, a pair of headphones that manage to do everything very well, and one thing better than absolutely everything else.

The first thing they get right is the design. They’re slimmer than previous models, but retain their premium look and feel. There are loads of different textures on display, from the fabric covering the and metal covering the earcups to the soft leatherette that’s on the cushioning. They’re much more premium looking and feeling than the competition, all the way down to their hard case.

ANC is good, bringing them up to par with Sony and just behind Bose. The feature set is improved with customizable EQ, and more are on the way in 2025. It’s the sound where the PX7 really shine, however.

They are some of the best-sounding wireless headphones around, with a lovely, warm profile. There’s detail for days, mids for miles, and bass that wraps all around the world for a sound signature that makes you want to sink into your favorite wingback with a nice drink. I love them.

Best noise-cancelling headphones

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Sony WH-1000XM6

When the Sony WH-1000XM6 were announced, we thought we’d be onto a winner in some regard. The XM6 delivered in one key area — noise canceling. This year, we’ve not had a huge number of big releases, but this pair from Sony has taken the cake when it comes to ANC.

That’s thanks to some key upgrades over the XM5, mostly in its microphone array. There are now 12 mics as opposed to the XM5’s 8 microphones, and when coupled with a new algorithm, the results are extremely impressive.

They’re better at handling a wider range of noise than the previous model, and they now read the environment on the fly to work out the kind of noise canceling that you require. It works very well, and it’s the reason that they’ve taken home this award this year.

Best noise-cancelling earbuds

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Noble Fokus Amadeus

Noble started out making wired earbuds for audiophiles, and then moved into the wireless game afterward. The brands other wireless buds have gotten close to being immaculate, but they’ve always been held back by their price. Now, with the Amadeus, we’ve got buds that aren’t uncomfortably priced but bring some excellent sound and ANC to the table.

It’s all down to the tips this time around. While the core ANC is good, the flanged tips in the box effectively work like earplugs, increasing the noise canceling from merely good to actually top notch.

Add in their good battery life and their game-changing sound, and you’ve got a pair of buds that do a spectacular job at making a very attractive alternative to the similarly priced competition.

Best wireless earbuds

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Sony WF-C710N

There have been some excellent earbuds that have launched this year, but they all pale in comparison to the bargain that is the Sony WF-C710N. They’re not cheap, per se, but they are affordable, while still offering flagship sound, ANC and an excellent feature set. They’re easily our favorite earbuds of 2025 as a result.

The best bit? The transparent blue colorway. There’s nothing that comes close in the color department, and it helps set them apart physically from other buds that cost around the same.

Not that they need to, there’s plenty inside to set them apart. The sound is up there with models that cost double, the ANC is on par with the more expensive Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, and the battery life of 8.5 hours is going to last you plenty. They might not be the most premium, but they’re the pair of buds to buy in 2025.

Best audiophile headphones

Final D8000 DC

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

This is always a tricky one for me, given that audiophile headphones become something of a “do these sound better, or different” case. But there’s one pair of premium, audiophile headphones that have stood out to me as the best thing of the year. The extremely expensive, but also extremely good, Final D8000 DC have taken the audiophile crown.



They’re effortlessly detailed, but pack in some truly incredible bass depth to match. They sing when you give them ample amplification, and connect them to a decent DAC and you’re in sonic heaven. I’ve tested some very expensive headphones already, and yet still, the DC8000 made me cry with some of the most impressive sonic imaging I’ve ever experienced.

It’s all wrapped up in a simple but attractive design. I really like the audio scaffolding vibes, but my favorite thing is the ballistic briefcase with locks and keys they come packed in. The whole thing feels and sounds amazing — just get your checkbook ready.

Best soundbar

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Marshall Heston 120

Marshall made a soundbar — and it’s excellent! The Heston 120 might not have the expandability of the likes of the Arc Ultra, but it more than makes up for it in sheer sonic weight and musicality.

There’s more bass on offer in the bar itself than pretty much any other soundbar that I’ve tested, and it lends the bar a more ‘standalone’ feel. You won’t need a subwoofer for medium rooms thanks to the pair of built in drivers, and then the Dolby Atmos performance more than holds its own.

Music is where it’s at, though, with some excellent stereo separation. It sounds better than any other soundbar for music, and that makes it more a jack of all trades than the competition. It also happens to look really cool — Marshall’s first soundbar is a massive success.

Best Bluetooth speaker

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Marshall Kilburn III

Marshall is back again this year. The consumer audio division of one of Britain's most well-known amplifier makers just keeps going from strength to strength, and the Marshall Kilburn III is perhaps the best Bluetooth speaker that I’ve seen for some time — and it’s topped our list.

It takes home this award because it sounds so good. There’s incredible bass here, but it doesn’t overtake the rest of the music. The mids are wide, the highs clear. There’s little more we could ask for. Mix in helpful placement tuning and some very clever Bluetooth connection modes, and you’ve a recipe for delicious success.



Wrap it in a retro amp-like design that conjures images of the poast and you’ve a 3-course meal from a Michelin-star restaurant. Or a massive burger from your favorite ma and pa place — either way, the Kilburn III is an excellent Bluetooth speaker that outperforms the competition with epic battery life and stunning sound.

