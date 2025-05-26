Massive Dell Memorial Day sale is live — 15 deals I'd buy before they expire
Huge savings on XPS, Alienware and more
Back to school season typically starts in late June and ramps up later in the summer. I usually advise students to make their purchases then, but this year my advice is to shop now. The Dell Memorial Day sale is currently offering some great deals and with the uncertainty looming over tech tariffs, there's no reason to delay your purchase.
For example, right now you can get the XPS 13 laptop on sale for $909 at Dell. I love this deal because this configuration packs a Snapdragon X Plus CPU, 16GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. I'd recommend upgrading to 512GB of storage, but otherwise it's still one of the best laptops we’ve reviewed.
If you need a pair of new monitors, Dell and Alienware displays are on sale from $79. Gamers will want to check out the Alienware 27-inch QD-OLED 4K Gaming Monitor on sale for $649. That's $250 off its regular price. Below I've rounded up all of my favorite Dell Memorial Day sales happening now. For more deals, check out our Dell promo codes coverage and our Memorial Day sales live blog.
Dell
This laptop is an awesome pick for anyone looking for a mainstream machine that packs a strong punch. It's equipped with an Intel Core 7 150U CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and a 16-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) display.
Save on the Inspiron 16 Plus, decked out with Intel's powerful Core Ultra 9 185H CPU, integrated Intel Arc graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. This laptop is especially a great pick for students, as it's relatively affordable and well-equipped to last year's. Plus, after work is done for the day, you can stream your favorite shows on its 16-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1600), 120Hz, 300-nit display.
Save big on this Snapdragon X Plus-powered laptop, which packs improved battery efficiency and top-tier AI processing. In addition to its X1E-80-100 CPU, this XPS 13 configuration is also equipped with 16GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage and a 13.4-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 120Hz display. In our Dell XPS 13 2024 review, we praised this laptop's amazing 19+ hours of battery life.
This XPS 14 configuration boasts one of Intel's new chips — the Core Ultra 7 155H. For just $1,099, you'll also get 16GB of RAM, 512 GB of SSD storage, and a 14.5-inch 1920 x 1200 display. Whether you're in the market for a laptop capable of tackling everyday tasks or a casual gaming rig, the XPS 14 is a solid option.
Save big on this Core Ultra 7-powered laptop, which packs improved battery efficiency and top-tier AI processing. This XPS 13 configuration is also equipped with 32GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and a 13.4-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) OLED display. In our Dell XPS 13 2024 review, we praised this laptop's amazing 19+ hours of battery life.
The Alienware 16 Area 51 Laptop is a new 2025 machine powered by Nvidia's new RTX 5070 Ti GPU. This configuration also features an amazing 16-inch QHD+ 240Hz LCD, Core Ultra 9-275HX CPU, 32GB of RAM, and a 2TB SSD. Yes, it's pricey, but this is one of the first discounts we've seen on Alienware's just-released laptops.
PCs
This budget-friendly Dell Tower PC is a great addition to your desktop. It sports an Intel Core Ultra 5-225 processor with 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. It also sports a sleek new look with plenty of ports on board.
Dell's mainstream all-in-one just got an impressive price cut. It packs a Core 7-150U CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. The screen is also sizable at 23.8 inches with a 1080p resolution.
One of the best gaming PCs we've reviewed just got a massive discount during Dell's sale. The new Alienware Aurora R16 packs a Core Ultra 9 CPU, 32GB of RAM, 2TB SSD and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. In our Alienware Aurora R16 review, we said the Editor's Choice rig is a gaming powerhouse with powerful components and enhanced cooling technology.
Monitors
If you're looking for a nice computer monitor that won't break the bank, this 27-inch display from Dell is the perfect choice. Even at its full $219 price, it's a good deal, but with this discount, it's definitely worth buying. It has a QHD resolution, a height-adjustable design and a 100Hz refresh rate.
It's a modest discount, but the Alienware AW2524HF is a solid monitor if you're short on cash. You get a 25-inch 1080p screen with 360Hz refresh rate, 1m response time, and HDMI/DisplayPort connectivity. AMD FreeSync Premium support also means tear-free and stutter free gameplay.
This Alienware OLED will look great in any setup. Thanks to its quantum dot technology, this display gets brighter than traditional OLED panels. With support for AMD FreeSync premium, impeccable screen uniformity and that stunning 2560 x 1440 display, this is simply an incredible gaming monitor.
This well-designed 32-inch 4K display from Alienware is one of the best curved monitors on the market for folks seeking a high-speed gaming display. It offers a 240Hz refresh rate, which not only outpaces its bigger sibling, the Alienware 34 QD-OLED, but makes this the fastest 4K QD-OLED curved gaming monitor Dell currently sells.
Accessories
The Garmin Forerunner 165 is now on sale for $50 off. This sporty mid-range watch is a great training companion with a bright AMOLED display, onboard GPS, advanced heart health monitoring, sleep tracking and tons of tools for training. It also has a SpO2 sensor, 11-day battery life and water resistance up to 50 meters. Check out our Garmin Forerunner 165 hands-on review for the full lowdown.
Price check: $199 @ Amazon
During our Insta360 Ace Pro review, we thought it was a really solid camera but overpriced at $449 ($50 higher than a new GoPro). The 8K support didn't justify the price. However, Dell has massively dropped its price to $289, making this a much more tempting purchase given it's powerful video specs, fantastic stabilization and best-in-class (and free) smartphone app.
Price check: $299 @ Amazon
