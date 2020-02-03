How to use and personalize your Apple Watch

The Apple Watch may not have become as indispensable as your smartphone. But since Apple first took the wraps off its smartwatch in 2015, the Apple Watch has still managed to fill a need for many users, and the addition of cellular connectivity makes this gadget even more useful. It's why the Apple Watch has consistently been the best smartwatch.

The key to making the Apple Watch an essential part of your life? Know how to get the most of it. Here are links to all of our how-to stories about the Apple Watch, as well as some quick tips and tricks that make the Apple Watch even easier to use.



Which Apple Watch should you buy?

With the release of the Apple Watch Series 5, Apple discontinued the Series 4, but kept the Series 3. We know, it's confusing. If you're undecided as to which Apple Watch to purchase, we have a detailed breakdown of the Apple Watch 3 vs. the Apple Watch 5, but here's a chart showing the major differences between the two watches.

Both versions of the Apple Watch go on sale frequently, so be sure to also check out our Apple Watch Deals page.

Apple Watch 3 Apple Watch 5 Starting Price $199 (GPS) $299 (GPS + LTE) $399 (GPS) $499 (GPS + LTE) Size 38mm, 42mm 40mm, 44mm Display Size 272 x 340 (38mm), 312 x 390 (42mm) 324 by 394 pixels (40mm), 368 by 448 pixels (44mm) Music Storage 8GB (GPS), 16GB (GPS + LTE) 32GB Heart Rate Monitor Optical heart rate sensor Optical heart rate sensor, electric heart rate sensor for electrocardiograms Special Features high/low heart rate detection. Emergency SOS Fall detection, low heart rate alerts, ECG, Always-on display, compass, Emergency international calling

(Image credit: Future)

Getting started with your Apple Watch

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Getting to know your Apple Watch

(Image credit: Future)

Apple Watch messaging features

You might never have to take your phone out of your pocket to send a text, email, or make a call. Here's how to use your Apple Watch as the ultimate messaging device.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Apple Watch health and fitness features

How to check your heart rate on an Apple Watch

One of the defining features of the Apple Watch is its heart rate monitor. Here's how to use it.

How to use your Apple Watch at the gym

Through Apple Watch Connected, you can link your Apple Watch to equipment and earn perks and rewards at participating gyms. Here's how the program works.

How to use the Apple Watch to pay for stuff

When you add your credit card info to your Apple Watch, you can tap it at Apple Pay locations to pay for things. This means if you're out on a run, or just can't easily access your wallet, you can use the Apple Watch instead.

How to use Express Transit Pay on your Apple Watch

While it's only currently available in New York City, Portland, London, Japan, Beijing, and Shanghai, you can use your Apple Watch to pay for public transit. Here's how to set it up.



How to call emergency services with your Apple Watch

Press and hold the Apple Watch's Side Button; the power off menu will appear, but continue to hold the Side Button until the SOS countdown appears. (Alternatively, instead of holding the Side Button, you can just slide the Emergency SOS control on the power off menu.)

At the end of the countdown, your local Emergency Services will be called. (Release the button before the end of the countdown to cancel the call.)

After the call, your emergency contacts — as set in the Health app on your iPhone — will automatically be notified, and if Location Services on your Watch is off, it will be temporarily activated.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Apple Watch quick tips

How to switch Apple Watch faces

You might want to set up multiple watch faces for multiple purposes — one with a minimal face for those times when you don't want a cluttered interface, the other with a more fun display. To switch back and forth, you can simply swipe to the left and right from the watch face.

How to switch between apps

To jump back to your most recently used app, double-tap the Digital Crown.

How to mute an incoming call

When a call comes in in the middle of a meeting, just cover the Apple Watch with your hand to mute it.

How to send a text message

Open the Apple Watch's Messages app. Its icon is identical to the one on your iPhone. Then Force Touch the screen and then tap New Message.

How to clear your notifications

From the watch face, swipe down from the top of the screen to display your notifications. Force Touch the display, then tap Clear All.

How to activate Siri

To pull up Siri for voice commands, press and hold the Digital Crown. Alternatively, raise your wrist and say "Hey Siri."

How to find your phone

From the watch face, swipe up on the display to bring up Control Center. Tap the Find Phone icon in the right. Your iPhone will play a sound.