Text Messages Can Be One of the Best Ways for Scammers To Take Your Data — Here’s How To Spot a Fake and How To Protect Yourself

Spotting scams in texts, emails and phone calls is slowly becoming one of the most challenging parts of living in the digital age. Fraudsters and malicious agents are constantly getting better at appearing official, and sometimes it can be really hard to tell.

For instance, many T-Mobile users earlier this month reported receiving a concerning message with a suspicious link. According to Android Authority, the message stated that users need to update their PIN, email and security questions to help protect their account and includes a link.

Pressing a link on a strange text message is one of those things that every security expert will tell you not to do. Android Authority noted that the text was genuine, and the link was safe to press, but many people obviously won’t want to risk it.

Considering the concern with these kinds of messages, we've crafted a list of some of the most noticeable tells that appear in scam messages, as well as what to do if you suspect a message is false.

Check the number and the spelling

(Image credit: Future/Anthony Spadafora)

One of the most telltale signs that a text message is fake is the spelling and grammar, with most malicious messages being poorly written. However, this isn’t the most obvious tell anymore.

Another way to tell is that legitimate text messages will never ask you for information about your account. Official messages will instead feature a call to action, while being as brief as possible. Unfortunately, many spam texts will also do the same.

The other means to tell is to look at the phone numbers that sent the text. A good rule of thumb is to Google the number first to see if it is registered or not. It's also important to note that official phone numbers will usually be 10 digits long or a six-digit code. This can change with international numbers, but usually it is best to consider any text from a longer number to be false.