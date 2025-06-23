Samsung Galaxy Unpacked announced for July 9 — and it’s when the ‘Ultra Unfolds'

After several foldable phone teasers in the past few weeks, Samsung has finally confirmed the date for its next Galaxy Unpacked event. The company will hold its next product launch in New York on Wednesday, July 9, starting at 10:00 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 3 p.m. BST, which is when we’ll likely get our first official look at two upcoming foldable phones — the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7.

This comes after a trio of teasers where the company dropped hints about the next chapter of Ultra, suggesting it’s an ultra-thin book style foldable phone that takes all the best parts from Samsung's Galaxy S Ultra devices. Based on the accompanying teaser video that Samsung shares about the latest Galaxy Unpacked event, it’s tough to say exactly how many new devices we’ll see. Let’s break it down.

Free $50 credit! Galaxy Unpacked 2025 preorder: Samsung's expected to show off its latest Galaxy devices at the next Galaxy Unpacked event on July 9. Before that gets here, you can place a reservation now and earn a $50 credit to Samsung.com

(Image credit: Samsung)

The video starts off with a profile view of a device with a remarkably thin frame, possibly skinnier than the Galaxy S25 Edge that Sammy just launched not too long ago. A beam of light slices through the middle to what seems like two halves of the phone opening, but then they split apart and come together at the corners — with the bottom half slowly unfolding like a book. And finally, it ends with the "Ultra Unfolds" teaser.

There’s obviously a lot of confusion around which devices Samsung could announce at its July 9 Galaxy Unpacked event — and just how many there could be. When it comes to its foldable phones, we expect at least two: the flip-style phone in the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and its notebook one in the Galaxy Z Fold 7, both of which are considered to be best foldable phone contenders.

Based on the teasers Samsung has come out with this past month, we could see a third model in a Galaxy Z Fold Ultra. However, that could simply be a new naming convention that the company is introducing with this new model — which could mean that the Z Fold 7 and Ultra model are the same device. All the Galaxy Z Fold 7 rumors seem to suggest this.

On top of foldable phones, the official announcement also mentions what’s new for Galaxy AI — along with other announcements pertaining to the Galaxy ecosystem. This could suggest that we might be getting our first official look at Samsung’s One UI 8 software, which we think will be accompanied by new Galaxy AI features similar to the exclusive ones we saw last year.

Over on the hardware side, the rumors hint that we’ll see the next iteration of its smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 8, which could also involve a Galaxy Watch 8 Classic and an updated Galaxy Watch Ultra. And lastly, we could also learn more about Samsung's Project Moohan, which has been popping up in more places like May's Google I/O 2025 event.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This Galaxy Unpacked event is taking place in Brooklyn, New York, which Samsung notes as a "borough known for bold ideas, creativity, and culture.” As per the schedule, you’ll be able to watch the event live through the Samsung Newsroom, Samsung.com, and its YouTube channel starting at 10:00 a.m. ET / 7:00 a.m. PT.

Lastly, you'll be able to earn a $50 credit from Samsung.com starting tonight (June 23) when your place a reservation for its latest Galaxy device.

More from Tom's Guide