I was worried last year’s Galaxy Watch Ultra would be the last one for a while — but this new leak may have proved me wrong
Samsung's high-end smartwatch looks like it's sticking around
For the last year, I've been wearing the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra fairly regularly, as it's one of the best Samsung smartwatches and my first foray into the world of smartwatches. But I couldn't help but wonder if there'd be any follow-up to this particular model.
Prior to the Unpacked Galaxy event expected for July, where Samsung would typically reveals its next generation of wearables, we've heard plenty of rumors about the Galaxy Watch 8 and the return of the Galaxy Watch Classic. A Galaxy Watch Ultra
What I wasn't seeing was leaks or news about a new edition of the Galaxy Watch Ultra — and that had me worried. Maybe the Ultra would be one and done — or at least infrequently updated — raising questions about whether Samsung's high-end watch would fade from the scene.
Thankfully, my fears have been quashed a bit thanks to a trio of leaked images from regular tipster Evan Blass, who shared photos of the Galaxy Watch 8, 8 Classic and what he labeled as the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) — which you can see at the top of this article. You'll find the report in Blass' Substack newsletter.
At first glance, the 2025 Ultra doesn't look much different from the watch introduced in 2024. There are some smaller color adjustments like the notches in the bezel being orange rather than the white. The "titanium gray" colorway features orange notches. Additionally, the dark blue band, which looks slick, isn't an available color.
Currently, Samsung only offers bands in white, orange and black. I would love to see some more hues.
Now, to be clear this is potentially just a render, but Samsung does have history of changing up colorways between generations of devices.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
As for the other devices, the 8 image looks much like the Galaxy Watch 7 and it appears Samsung is sticking to a biannual release for the Classic models since the last two were the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.
What can we expect?
Unfortunately, beyond an image, no other information was provided in the leak. So we don't know if there will be any specific upgrades to the physical watch.
Most of the upgrades we expect to see are on the software side of things. The One UI 8 beta just arrived this week with three big upgrades for Galaxy Watches. These include run coaching, improved sleep tracking and antioxidant measurement.
The updated software should also provide new icons and deeper Google Gemini integration according to previous rumors.
We're hoping for blood glucose monitoring on board the new Galaxy Watches, which we thought would debut last year, but obviously did not. We're cautiously optimistic that it launches this year.
Samsung is expected to reveal its new smart watches alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 during its annual summer Galaxy Unpacked event in July, though a formal date has yet to be announced.
More from Tom's Guide
Scott Younker is the West Coast Reporter at Tom’s Guide. He covers all the lastest tech news. He’s been involved in tech since 2011 at various outlets and is on an ongoing hunt to build the easiest to use home media system. When not writing about the latest devices, you are more than welcome to discuss board games or disc golf with him. He also handles all the Connections coverage on Tom's Guide and has been playing the addictive NYT game since it released.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.