Project Moohan specs just leaked — what we’ve learned about Samsung’s Android XR headset

Project Moohan, the Android XR-based headset coming from Samsung, has been drip-fed to us since December of last year with the headset making its most recent appearance during Google I/O 2025 in mid-May.

But for all of the headset's public appearances, Samsung hasn't shared many details about Moohan. A new leak popped up recently from leaker Abhishek Yadav on X (via Android Central) that purports to reveal some hardware specs.

Yadav posted a screenshot of a Geekbench test for a device labeled "SM-I610," the alleged model number of the headset,

Based on that screenshot, Moohan appears to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Plus Gen 2 processor, a Snapdragon chip built for XR. The chipset includes an Adreno 740 GPU that is optimized for gaming and 3D environments with high refresh rates.

The XR2 features six cores, which are clocked at 2.36GHz speeds. It's a similar setup found in some of the best Android phones. The headset posted single and multi-core scores of 990 and 2,453 on Geekbench, which measures CPU performance.

From there it looks like the device was running Android 14, however Google is making Android XR an Android-based OS meant specifically for headsets and smart glasses like the forthcoming Xreal Project Aura. So, it's not clear if this is an older build or if XR is built on top of Android 14 and not Android 15 or the upcoming Android 16.

The Geekbench listing also reveals that the tested device featured 16GB of RAM.

No specs but some quality time

(Image credit: Future)

Samsung declined to share any specs during Google I/O last month, my colleague Philip Michaels got some heads-on time with Project Moohan.

He said he liked wearing the headset: "It didn't feel particularly heavy during my demo — I certainly wasn't looking forward to removing it, as I am most of the time when trying on headsets."

We still have questions about the specs and pricing for the headset, but wearing and using Samsung's headset sounds like it will be a well-designed experience.

As Michaels noted, "I was struck by how well the Google apps running on Android XR had been optimized for the virtual space. It's that experience that's ultimately going to determine just how people react to Samsung's upcoming headset.

Samsung has announced that the Android XR headset should arrive before the end of 2025, but a specific date has not been revealed.