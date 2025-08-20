<a id="elk-5e19b15d-962e-48a5-91d4-1ee0bae12c15"></a><h2 id="down-detector-has-two-spikes-2">Down Detector has two spikes</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="0878c6e0-7fe8-47de-9b69-65c086fd069c"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:586px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:49.15%;"><img id="Zb3o5aTuotN2Xs9ptMsmun" name="Screenshot 2025-08-20 095826" alt="ChatGPT outage 8-20-2025" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/Zb3o5aTuotN2Xs9ptMsmun.png" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="586" height="288" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Down Detector)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="3b03245c-2d97-4626-bfec-f65afad520e1">As mentioned, ChatGPT initially went down around 7:45 a.m. Pacific before quickly resolving.</p><p>The current spikes shows over 2,000 reports on Down Detector starting around 9:30 a.m. Pacific.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>