Galaxy Z Fold 7 reveal date now looks like a lock — here's when we'll see Samsung's newest foldables
Galaxy Unpacked may be just 3 weeks out
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 are coming, that much we know, but what hasn't been clear so far is when they would actually arrive. Samsung's Summer Unpacked event often moves around on the calendar. But Evan Blass might have some insight.
According to the leaker, Galaxy Unpacked will be taking place on Wednesday, July 9 — which is just shy of three weeks out. Blass claims that the event will start at 10 a.m. Eastern but doesn't offer any additional information beyond that.
That date makes perfect sense, considering last year's Unpacked was on July 10. It was a little earlier than normal, reportedly because Samsung was a major sponsor of the Paris Olympics and wanted to get the new phones unveiled before the games.
Samsung clearly likes that launch window if it's sticking with it for another year. Though it does make sense to get out early, and ahead of both the iPhone 17 and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold — which are expected in September and August, respectively.
What to expect at Summer Unpacked 2025
The big appearances at Summer Unpacked are going to be the new wave of Samsung foldables. Notably the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the all-new Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra.
The Ultra is still something of a mystery, since various rumors already paint the regular 7 Fold as having rather powerful specs, but Samsung has confirmed that it's on the way.
The phone is also said to have a heavy AI focus, but that's not really surprising given how much Samsung has invested in Galaxy AI. There's also rumors of a Galaxy Z Flip FE coming later this year, though it's been claimed that this won't arrive until long after Unpacked.
However, we should hear more about the Galaxy Watch 8, the upcoming One UI 8 update and the Project Moohan headset at the event. The latter of which is long overdue for some limelight, considering it's supposed to be going on sale before the end of the year.
You can read all about the event, and the biggest things to expect, over in our Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2025 hub.
