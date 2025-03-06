Samsung’s Project Moohan could have better displays than Apple Vision Pro — here’s how

Better pixel density could help Samsung compete with Apple

Samsung&#039;s Project Moohan with Android XR at Galaxy Unpacked 2025
(Image credit: Future)

Samsung’s Project Moohan XR headset might have been on show at MWC 2025, but Samsung didn’t actually give us any information on what to expect from the device.

However a new report from The Elec may have revealed some key details, including the fact Samsung could be using a better screen than the one found on the Apple Vision Pro.

The site claims that Samsung will be using a pair of Sony’s 1.3-inch 4K OLED on Silicon (OLEDoS) panels in Project Moohan. Apparently these screens will offer a pixel density of 3,800 ppi, which would trump the 3,391ppi Sony displays utilized by Apple.

According to the report Sony will begin mass-production of OLEDoS panels for Project Moohan some time next month — ready to be shipped to Samsung. While this doesn’t tell us exactly when the headset will be released, it suggests that it won’t happen anytime soon.

So we may have to wait until the next Galaxy Unpacked in the summer to hear more about the company’s XR headset plans.

A direct response to Apple Vision Pro?

Samsung's Project Moohan with Android XR at Galaxy Unpacked 2025

(Image credit: Future)

The Elec also claims Samsung originally planned to release a headset at some point in 2023. However those plans were reportedly delayed after Samsung saw the specifications for the Apple Vision Pro.

The site claims Samsung's attitude is that “hardware specifications and manufacturing competitiveness are strengths that Samsung Electronics should highlight.”

In other words, Samsung seemingly wanted to one-up Apple in the emerging mixed reality industry.

However, it’s unclear what the original headset could have looked like, only that Samsung has upped the pixel density to account for the fact Moohan is a much newer device than Vision Pro.

Limited edition... for now

Project Moohan

(Image credit: Future)

The Elec reports that Samsung will be shipping around 100,000 Moohan headsets, and has plans to develop more headsets in the future. A cheaper model is also expected, with the company apparently requesting Samsung Display make two 2.1-inch screens with a pixel density of 1,700ppi.

It’s unclear when such a device will be released. It could be that it arrives before Apple’s rumored lower-cost Vision headset, considering the company has reportedly scaled back its XR ambitions due to the Vision Pro’s lukewarm reception.

But it’s likely that Samsung will see how the retail version of Project Moohan actually performs first.

Tom Pritchard
Tom Pritchard
UK Phones Editor

Tom is the Tom's Guide's UK Phones Editor, tackling the latest smartphone news and vocally expressing his opinions about upcoming features or changes. It's long way from his days as editor of Gizmodo UK, when pretty much everything was on the table. He’s usually found trying to squeeze another giant Lego set onto the shelf, draining very large cups of coffee, or complaining about how terrible his Smart TV is.

