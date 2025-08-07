Samsung Phones

Apple's iPhone 17 Air faces a new threat — Samsung's latest leak hints at a super thin phone with epic battery

Early Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra leak paints the picture of a thinner picture but minimally upgraded phone

Samsung Galaxy S26 leak just tipped huge shakeup — this model now looks dead

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra may still lack this long-awaited upgrade — what we know

New rumor doubles down on smaller battery for the Galaxy S26 Ultra — here’s what we know

New Galaxy S26 Ultra battery and camera rumors have me worried — here’s why

How does the ultra-thin Galaxy S25 Edge compare to other flagships? The answer might surprise you