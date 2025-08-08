Dodo is offering 50% off its three top mobile plans for the first 4 months — grab this deal before it goes extinct

If you're looking to save money on your mobile phone plan, Dodo has a great deal right now that gets new and returning customers a 50% discount on its best plans for the first 4 months.

Kicking things off is the 30GB plan, which is just AU$28 AU$14 p/m during the initial 4-month period, after which it will revert to its regular price. It's also worth noting that this plan is limited to the Optus 4G network, while the rest of the discounted plans get 5G access with a 100Mbps speed cap.

Dodo's next discounted plan offers 40GB of monthly data and costs just AU$33 AU$16.50 p/m for the first 4 months. That's followed by the 60GB plan, which is priced at AU$38 AU$19 p/m during the same introductory period.

All three plans come with unlimited data banking, unlimited standard calls, text and MMS, no lock-in contracts, no excess data charges and access to Dodo's international roaming day pack, which is priced at AU$10 per day for 1GB of data. The plans also come with varying amounts of international call credit.

That's a significant amount of value for anyone looking to cut down on costs for the next four months. Of course, this offer is only available until September 30, 2025. In other words, it would be a good idea to grab Dodo's deal now before it goes the way of... well... the dodo.