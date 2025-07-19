Huge Motorola sale at Best Buy — get these unlocked phones from just $249
Save up to $400 on Motorola's phones
Back to school season has arrived. If you're looking for a new smartphone, but don't have a particularly large budget to work with — Best Buy's latest sale is worth checking out.
For a limited time, Best Buy is taking up to $400 off select Motorola phones. What's great about this sale is that includes various unlocked models, so you can use the phone at your carrier of choice. Additionally, there's a wide range of phones on sale with deals at every price point. Here are some of my top picks below.
Best Motorola deals
The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is the best model in Motorola's G series of lower-cost phones, and the stylus is a big reason why. You can use it to jot down notes on the phone's 6.7-inch display, and it also comes in handy for photo editing. While the stylus isn't as advanced as the S Pen that comes with Samsung's phones, you're also not paying upwards of $999 for the device like you would have to with the Samsung phone.
Even though it's not Motorola's flagship phone, the Motorola Edge 2024 still carries its weight with its performance, sleek design, gorgeous pOLED display, dual cameras, and speedy 68W TurboPower charging that will get it to a decent level in 30 minutes of charging. At this price, it's a killer value.
The Motorola Razr 2024 model is the cheap foldable of our dreams. Compared to the last model Motorola has increased the size and brightness of the screen while improving the battery life. The Razr is a handy little device that offers all the physical benefits of a foldable phone while making sure it doesn't break the bank. Yes, there's a new 2025 model, but it starts at $699.
