Huge Motorola sale at Best Buy — get these unlocked phones from just $249

Back to school season has arrived. If you're looking for a new smartphone, but don't have a particularly large budget to work with — Best Buy's latest sale is worth checking out.

For a limited time, Best Buy is taking up to $400 off select Motorola phones. What's great about this sale is that includes various unlocked models, so you can use the phone at your carrier of choice. Additionally, there's a wide range of phones on sale with deals at every price point. Here are some of my top picks below.

Best Motorola deals

Motorola Moto G Stylus (2024): was $399 now $249 at Best Buy The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is the best model in Motorola's G series of lower-cost phones, and the stylus is a big reason why. You can use it to jot down notes on the phone's 6.7-inch display, and it also comes in handy for photo editing. While the stylus isn't as advanced as the S Pen that comes with Samsung's phones, you're also not paying upwards of $999 for the device like you would have to with the Samsung phone.

Motorola Edge 2024: was $549 now $299 at Best Buy Even though it's not Motorola's flagship phone, the Motorola Edge 2024 still carries its weight with its performance, sleek design, gorgeous pOLED display, dual cameras, and speedy 68W TurboPower charging that will get it to a decent level in 30 minutes of charging. At this price, it's a killer value.