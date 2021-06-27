Wimbledon 2021 live streams — how to watch online

Wimbledon 2021 dates, schedule and channels Wimbledon 2021 begins June 28, and ends on July 11.

Matches get under way at around 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT

/ 11 a.m. BST each day.

In the U.S., Wimbledon will air on ESPN and the Tennis Channel, both are available on Sling TV Orange with Sports Extra. Sling starts as low as $10 for the first month thanks to a current sale. Both networks are included with Fubo (7-day free trial).

In the U.K., it's free with BBC iPlayer, but Brits traveling abroad will need a VPN such as Express VPN to watch like they're back home.

It's almost time to watch the 2021 Wimbledon live streams, as the best and brightest of tennis convene on south west London. Everyone, that is except for Simona Halep.

Unfortunately, the defending women's singles champ from Wimbledon 2019 (last year's edition was shut down due to Covid-19) had to withdraw due to a calf-injury. Yes, the world's No. 3-ranked star removed herself on Friday, and follows her decision to remove herself from the French Open.

Halep is not the only notable name who will be absent from the festivities. Naomi Osaka, the No. 2 ranked women's tennis player, issued a statement earlier this month that she won't be participating in Wimbledon, noting that she will be "taking some personal time with friends and family."

Osaka's decision to leave the French Open, opting to favor her own mental health over mandatory press conferences, garnered more headlines than the tournament itself. In their absence Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka (now No. 2 seed) and Ash Barty (No. 1) are the two biggest threats to win.

One of the best streaming services has TNT

How to watch the Clippers vs Suns live stream

On the Men's side, Novak Djokovic (No. 1 ranked) enters the fray a favorite, as he looks for his sixth Wimbledon title. He's won the previous two editions (2018, 2019). He won't be squaring off against Rafael Nadal, whose year is cut short due to a possible foot injury that led to the news he will miss both Wimbledon and Tokyo's Olympic games.

The other threats in the Men's half are Stefanos Tsitsipas (No. 4) and Daniil Medvedev (No. 2).

Wimbledon live stream in the UK are free

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Get a load of this, not only do U.K. fans have the Wimbledon matches at an acceptable time of day (11 a.m. BST, not nearly as early as the U.S.), but it's also free on the BBC.

Matches will be held on BBC One, BBC Two and the Red Button, with BBC iPlayer there for anyone who isn't near an actual TV.

Anyone from the U.K. who wants to watch from abroad can get their hookup by using a VPN. How might you do that?

How to watch Wimbledon with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch the 2021 Wimbledon live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, and access the same streaming services you already paid for — which is a big deal when the BBC just gives it away for free.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. View Deal

After signing up, you just download and install Express VPN on your laptop, phone or other device and select your home location's servers. Then, just boot up the streaming service of your choice, and enjoy Wimbledon like you're back home.

Wimbledon live streams in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S. Wimbledon matches are on ESPN and the Tennis channel. Matches start at 6 a.m. ET and 3 a.m. PT.

If you cut the cord, you can get both channels from Sling TV (via Sling Orange with Sports Extra) or Fubo TV's entry-level package. Both are on our best streaming services list, but tennis fans who also love basketball won't want to go with Fubo, as it doesn't have TNT.

Sling TV : You can get ESPN and Tennis Channel in the Sling Orange package with the Sports Extra add-on. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more.View Deal

Wimbledon live streams in Canada

Tennis fans in Canada just need TSN for this event, which can be subscribed to ala-carte or added to your package. TSN's streaming-only service starts at $19.99 CAD per month, a much better deal than its $4.99 CAD per day option.

The Wimbledon 2021 draw

Men's singles matches:

No. 1 Novak Djokovic vs. Jack Draper

No. 17 Cristian Garin vs. Bernabe Zapata Miralles

Christopher O'Connell vs. No. 13 Gael Monfils

No. 9 Diego Schwartzman vs. Benoit Paire

Marton Fucsovics vs. No. 19 Jannik Sinner

Federico Delbonis vs. No. 5 Andrey Rublev

No. 1 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Frances Tiafoe

Sebastian Korda vs. No. 15 Alex De Minaur

No. 10 Denis Shapovalov vs. Philipp Kohlcshreiber

John Millman vs. no. 8 Roberto Bautista Agut

Women's singles matches