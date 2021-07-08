UFC 264 live stream: How to watch McGregor vs Poirier 3 online and start time

UFC 264 time and date The UFC 264 main card begins at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 10.

Poirier vs McGregor 3 ring-walks should happen at around midnight ET / 9 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. GMT.

The preliminary card starts at 6:15 p.m. ET, and the second prelim card begins at 8 p.m..

The event is going to be live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The UFC 264 live stream gives is the record of The Notorious One, who's looking to break the tie against a long-time rival. Yes, this card is headlined by Conor McGregor's return to the octagon, and he is hoping McGregor vs Poirier 3 will end differently than his last match.

And it seems like McGregor couldn't wait. After their fight this past January, McGregor was handed a 180-day medical suspension, due to losing that match by getting knocked out in the second round. So, it's six months later, and McGregor's back to avenge that loss.

This match is the third of the trilogy between the brash Irishman and Dustin "The Diamond" Poirier, and if you think this one will end by TKO too, you've clearly got an eye for history. McGregor won by a round 1 TKO in their first meeting, back in 2014 at UFC 178.

Poirier could have followed their last match with a fight for the vacated lightweight title after Khabib Nurmagomedov retired. Instead, he chose the idea of a big-money rubber-match against McGregor.

This match has a bit of drama going into it, as Tuesday saw McGregor post what would appear to be a screenshot of an Instagram DM request from Poirier's wife Jolie Porter, on his twitter account. It was likely a fake, and we've yet to see official word from Poirier regarding it. Better to ignore these shenanigans, we guess.

Here's everything you need to know about UFC 264 live streams, including the recent changes to the main card and prelims.

How to live stream UFC 264 in the US

You're gonna need ESPN Plus to watch UFC 264 live streams, because you're not gonna go without the main card, which starts at 10 p.m. ET, are you? And the main prelim fights are on both ESPN and ESPN Plus, so those who haven't subscribed to the latter yet can get a taste of it all for themselves, before forking the cash over.

The former is available on most cable packages, as well as two of the best streaming services: including Sling TV and FuboTV.

UFC 264 Early Prelim fights start at 6:15 p.m. ET on UFC FightPass, which is $9.99 per month. Then, the higher-up set of prelim fights that start at 8 p.m. ET, on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

You're gonna need ESPN+ for UFC 264. While UFC 264 live streams cost $64.99 (on top of ESPN Plus), new subscribers and those on current monthly plans can get UFC 264 at a discounted rate — with over 30% savings — via the $84.98 annual plan + UFC 264 offer.

Sling TV: ESPN is on Sling Orange, one of the service's three packages, which also includes the Disney Channel, ESPN2 and ESPN3.

View Deal

Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. The channel lineup includes ESPN, as well as other top networks including Bravo, FX, MTV and USA.

How to watch UFC 264 in the UK

UFC 264 is another late night affair for fight night fans in the UK — you'll likely watch McGregor vs Poirier 3 begin at around 5 a.m. BST if you're tuning in live, as the means the main card starts at 3 a.m. BST. It's live on BT Sport Box Office, where it costs £19.95. Prelims are on UFC Fight Pass.

Just a heads up, though, it's not available via a web browser, but through apps on Now TV devices, PlayStations, Xbox, Apple TV and some Smart TVs.

How to watch UFC 264 live streams in Canada

Our neighbors in the great white north will watch the early prelims on UFC Fight Pass, while the prelims are on TSN and RDS. UFC 264's main card is available on various providers, including BELL and Rogers.

UFC 264 fight card

On fight night, we will update this with results.

Early prelims (6:15 p.m. ET) on UFC Fight Pass

Jennifer Maia vs. Jessica Eye, women's flyweight

Brad Tavares vs. Omari Akhmedov, middleweight

Zhalgas Zhumaglov vs. Jerome Rivera, flyweight

Alen Amedovski vs. Hu Yaozong, middleweight

Prelims (8 p.m. ET) on ESPN and ESPN Plus

Max Griffin vs. Carlos Condit, welterweight

Michel Pereira vs. Niko Price, welterweight

Ilia Topuria vs. Ryan Hall, featherweight

Dricus Du Plessis vs. Trevin Giles, middleweight

Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN Plus):