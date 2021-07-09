Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini live stream — how to watch Wimbledon Final online

Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini match time The Djokovic vs Berrettini live stream is scheduled to start on Sunday, July 11 at a TBA time.

In the U.S., Wimbledon is split between ESPN and the Tennis Channel, and you can get both via Sling TV Orange with Sports Extra. Sling starts as low as $10 for the first month thanks to a current sale. Both networks are included with Fubo (7-day free trial).

In the U.K., it's free with BBC iPlayer, but Brits traveling abroad will need a VPN such as Express VPN to watch like they're back home.

The Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini live stream will be the end of the road, as the Wimbledon 2021, taking place the day after the women's finals Ashleigh Barty vs Karolína Plíšková live stream. And thankfully, Djokovic's match doesn't feel like the clear-cut easy walk that his previous outings will be.

Djokovic's first five 2021 Wimbledon live streams showed a breezy path to the top, but then Denis Shapovalov showed up to play. Yes, the final line — 7-6(3), 7-5, 7-5 — looks strong for Djokvoic, but it doesn't show how Shapovalov pushed the defending champion to his limits. Big serves and a well-rounded game kept Djokovic from controlling the match at multiple moments.

What's on the line? If the 7-seed Matteo Berrettini can't beat Djokovic, the Serbian Ace will take his 20th Grand Slam title in his career. This would tie Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's individual title record. of all-time. the World's No. 1-ranked men's tennis player has only given up one set. And that set? Well, it was the first of the entire tournament, so he's played and won the following 15 sets.

Historically, Djokovic has Berrettini's number, with two wins and no losses. And their most recent meeting, at Roland Garros in 2021, saw Berrettini take one set of four.

So far at Wimbledon 2021, Djokovic's only given up one set: his first against Jack Draper. Ever since, he didn't give up any. He's only had two tie-breakers, his last set against Denis Kudla and his first against Shapovalov. Matteo Berrettini's path to the finals wasn't quite as breezy easy, with three matches where he didn't give up a set — and three where he surrendered one.

Will Djokovic take this one too? Let's find out on Sunday.

Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini live streams in the UK are free

We have reason to be jealous of U.K. fans, who will get to see Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini live streams for free on the BBC. The match is set for a TBA time which we will add later.

Options include BBC One, BBC Two and the Red Button, with BBC iPlayer there for anyone who isn't near an actual TV.

Anyone from the U.K. who wants to watch from abroad can get their hookup by using a VPN. How might you do that?

How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini live streams with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" and you can't watch the Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, and access the same streaming services you already paid for — which is a big deal when the BBC just gives it away for free.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

After signing up, you just download and install Express VPN on your laptop, phone or other device and select your home location's servers. Then, just boot up the streaming service of your choice, and enjoy Wimbledon like you're back home.

Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini live stream is on July 11, at a time to be announced.

Wimbledon matches are on ESPN and the Tennis channel, where coverage begins daily at 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT. It's unclear which channel will have this specific match, we'll update when we learn more.

If you cut the cord, you can get both channels from Sling TV (via Sling Orange with Sports Extra) or Fubo TV's entry-level package. Both are on our best streaming services list, but tennis fans who also love basketball won't want to go with Fubo, as it doesn't have TNT.

Sling TV : You can get ESPN and Tennis Channel in the Sling Orange package with the Sports Extra add-on. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more.View Deal

Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini live streams in Canada

Tennis fans in Canada just need TSN for Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini live streams. The service can be subscribed to ala-carte or added to your package. TSN's streaming-only service starts at $19.99 CAD per month, a much better deal than its $4.99 CAD per day option.