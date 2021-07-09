Sex and the City reboot 'And Just Like That' releases first cast photo

In the sea of sequel and revival shows, Sex and the City's "And Just Like That" reboot series is finally beginning production. And with that news, WarnerMedia and HBO Max just gave us our first look at the new cast going full chic, and reminding us that not all of the 'fab four' are back this time.

The shot, which you can see below, is our first in-character look at Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis in years. Yes, Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York are back on HBO, and without Samantha.

(Image credit: WarnerMedia/HBO Max)

Miranda's got a light and sophisticated look, mixing a plaid long-sleeve blouse with wide-leg, belted trousers. Charlotte amps up the glamour with a shoulder-baring polka-dot top, a black pencil skirt and a Dior bag. And Carrie? Carrie’s on trend with a tee tucked into a high-waisted checked midi skirt, strappy platform pumps (natch) and a sheer cardigan to top it off.

You may remember that there is years of behind-the-scenes drama, where accusations emerged of Kim Cattrall being difficult to work with. And then in 2019, Cattrall said she'll never return to the SATC franchise, saying "Never. It's a no from me."

To explain her absence, HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys told TV Line that "Just as in real life, people come into your life, people leave ... friendships fade, and new friendships start. So I think it is all very indicative of the real stages, the actual stages of life."

The remainder of the announced cast is as follows: Sara Ramírez, Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson and Evan Handler.

Sex and the City "And Just Like That" will be a ten-episode series, and to quote the logline for the show it will follow the three remaining friends "as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s."

Parker, Davis and Nixon are among the show's many executive producers, and its writers include series veteran Michael Patrick King, popular author Samantha Irby, Rachna Fruchbom, Keli Goff, Julie Rottenberg and Elisa Zuritsky