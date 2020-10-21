VPN deal: CyberGhost is the cheapest it's ever been – get a 3-year plan for just $2.25 a month

One of the best VPN services on the market, CyberGhost offers an excellent streaming-focused experience alongside great privacy and a powerful no-logging policy – and its new three-year plan is available for just $2.25 a month, inclusive of three free months.

Well-known for offering bargain plans, this newly introduced plan from CyberGhost is the best of the lot. For just $2.25/£1.99 a month, you'll get three years of unlimited cover from the Romanian VPN provider, making this one of the best VPN deals around right now and the cheapest CyberGhost has ever gone for.

While they often deliver great value, we're not always smitten by these multi-year plans, as they do require the user to commit – and three years is a long time in the tech world. However, for a total of $87.70 for the whole plan, inclusive of three months free, it's cheaper than many competitors' one-year plans.

While CyberGhost claims this is a limited offer, we can't see any end-date in sight – and the fact the provider often quite aggressively promotes how long a deal will be available for implies that this one will be around for a while. But, if you want to get a serious bargain on one of the top VPNs on the market, we wouldn't wait around to grab this.

CyberGhost VPN | 3 years + 3 months free | $2.25/mo

If you want to bag a bargain and not have to worry about renewing for over three years, this CyberGhost deal is for you. You'll get all the great CyberGhost features for just $2.25 a month, and with a 45-day money-back guarantee, you've got plenty of time to test it out before you commit.View Deal

Why is this CyberGhost deal so good?

Known as a streaming and torrenting specialist, CyberGhost features on a number of our guides and is hugely popular on the market. It boasts over 7,000 servers worldwide, meaning you'll have a huge selection of locations to choose from, whatever you're doing on the web.

A feature we really like is CyberGhost's filtering function. If, for example, you want to stream from BBC iPlayer in the US, you can filter your servers down to those that will provider the best experience. That saves a ton of trial and error found in other VPNs.

However, we do understand that many people won't want to sign up for three years. If that's you, then the most recent IPVanish deal is currently offering a single month of cover for just $5.00, and a year for only $3.25 a month. If you want our #1-rated VPN, ExpressVPN is $6.67 a month, which is fairly expensive, but definitely worth it.

But, if you're happy to commit to CyberGhost for three years, this is the cheapest we've ever seen it – so we'd make the move before it's gone.