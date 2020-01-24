The excellent Beats Solo Pro are on sale for the first time

Beats headphones are renown for being stylish and pricey. Luckily, retailers are easing the strain on your wallet with this excellent headphones deal.

For a limited time, Amazon has the Beats Solo Pro Wireless Headphones on sale for $249.95. That's $50 off and a new price low for these noise cancelling 'phones. The Beats Solo Pros are available in Black, Gray, Red, Dark Blue, Ivory, and Light Blue. Walmart offers the same price and color options.

Beats Solo Pro Wireless: was $299 now $249 @ Amazon

The Beats Solo Pro wireless headphones pack everything you could want in a pair of headphones. They feature active noise cancelling, an advanced acoustic system, and up to 22 hours of battery life. They're currently on sale for the first time ever. View Deal

The Beats Solo Pro wireless headphones feature active noise cancelling, an advanced acoustic system, and up to 22 hours of battery life. They're among the best Beats headphones you can get and pair easily to your Bluetooth enabled phone, laptop or tablet.

In our Beats Solo Pro review, we loved their sexy, colorful design and powerful noise-cancelling technology. We gave them a 4.5 out of 5 star rating and awarded them our Editor's Choice Award for their great audio, call quality, and long battery life.

During our testing, we were floored by the Beats Solo Pros' Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling technology. Riding the subway, we managed to drown out a crowded train car by playing music at about 50% volume. Their performance is close to that of the Bose 700 noise cancelling headphones.

When Transparency mode is enabled, the Solo Pros allow ambient noise into the soundstage, mixing it into the music. We've heard pass-through modes on other ANC headphones, but the Solo Pros may be the best to date.

In terms of sound, 40mm drivers are tuned with balanced delivery in mind, which is better for genre-jumping music fans. And thanks to the H1 chip, the Solo Pros are capable of Audio Sharing with other W1 or H1 chip Beats headphones and earbuds. That means that you and a friend with Airpods (1st or 2nd Gen), Powerbeats Pro, Powerbeats, Beats Solo3 Wireless, Beats Studio3 Wireless or BeatsX can have your own private jam session.

The Solo Pros are a solid buy if noise blocking, sound quality and style are priority.