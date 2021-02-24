The Boys season 3 release date, set photos, trailer, cast and more

Superheroes will continue to break bad in The Boys season 3. Filming is underway on new episodes of Amazon Prime Video's dark superhero drama. Cast members are posting photos of themselves back to work, while creator Eric Kripke shared The Boys season 3's first set photo.

The Boys has been a hit since it premiered in 2019 and season 2 just made it more popular. There’s even a spinoff series in the works. The Boys season 3 received a renewal even before the second season premiered. Last summer, Kripke said in a statement, “Amazon, in a bold and historic push to expand their 'weirdo' demographic, has greenlit The Boys! The writers and I are hard at work in the (virtual) writer's room and we're sad to say, the world has given us way too much material.”

Just what might that material entail? Fans are eager to find out and see what happens to Homelander (Antony Starr), Billy the Butcher (Karl Urban), Hughie (Jack Quaid), Starlight (Erin Moriarty) and others.

Here's everything we know so far about The Boys season 3.

The Boys season 3 does not have a release date yet.

Filming has begun on the season, as evidence by several of the cast members posting photos on social media. In his post, Karl Urban mentioned the health precautions that are in place on set, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A post shared by Jack Quaid (@jack_quaid) A photo posted by on

A post shared by Karl Urban (@karlurban) A photo posted by on

Season 1 took four months to film, while season 2 needed five months. Season 3 could very well require six or more months, since the pandemic makes productions a lot more complicated.

Post-production could last for months as The Boys is heavy on visual effects. The first two seasons premiered 10 months after filming concluded.

So, if The Boys season 3 filming finishes in August 2021, it's possible fans won't see the episodes until May or June 2022.

The Boys season 3 set photos

Kripke posted the first photo from the set of The Boys season 3. It's not very revealing, though it is a bit titillating. The photo depicts a gold statue of Homelander and focuses on his, uh, package.

#TheBoys #Season3 #FirstPhoto #InProduction#TheBoysTV @TheBoysTV @PrimeVideo @SPTV #SPNFamily pic.twitter.com/S9aMSy5FF8February 24, 2021 See more

The Boys season 3 cast

From the on-set photos above, we can deduce that Urban, Quaid and Moriarty will be back along with main cast members like Antony Starr as John/Homelander, Dominique McElligott as Maggie Shaw/Queen Maeve, Jessie T. Usher as Reggie Franklin/A-Train, Tomer Capon as Serge/Frenchie, Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko Miyashiro/The Female and more.

There will also be at least one new face when season 3 of The Boys premieres: Jensen Ackles of Supernatural fame is set to appear as Soldier Boy. He has been referred to on the show in the past and has been described as "the original Superhero.”

The Boys season 3 trailer

If anyone's offering you a The Boys season 3 trailer? Do not trust that link, it's about as sketchy as a stash of Compound V from A-Train. We're so far from production of the series that anything on YouTube claiming to be a trailer of the new season is probably just a fan-made clip.

The Boys season 3 plot

Last fall's finale of The Boys ended with some stunning revelations about Stormfront (Aya Cash). She turned out to be a Nazi and the wife of Vought's founder.

Season 3 will continue to explore the origins of Vought as well as the Seven. As we noted above, Jensen Ackles has been cast as Soldier Boy. He was part of an original teamed called Payback, whose members included Stormfront, Eagle the Archer, Tek Knight, and Chrimson Countess

"One of the reasons that we're getting into Soldier Boy [in season 3] and that team, Payback, is we're interested in exploring a little bit of how we got here," Kripke told Entertainment Weekly. "Through the history of the supes, we can tell a little bit about the history of America and how we ended up in the current fraught position that we're in. Soldier Boy gives us an opportunity to do that."

That "fraught position" is one where white supremacy and violence still exist and people continue to try to fight back — and it's become even more fraught since Kripke discussed it in October.

"Certain politicians like to pitch this somehow idyllic ‘good old days’ where everything was perfect and calm. That is complete and utter bulls---," Kripke said. "It was never that way. So, by exploring the history of Vought in the history of America, we get to make some of those points. There was never an America when they say ‘Make America Great Again.’ It was always a struggle. That's the point. It's a struggle to make things better."