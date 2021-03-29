The Boys season 3 casting news — Little Nina just revealed

The latest casting for The Boys season 3 has been announced, and so it's time to welcome mob boss Little Nina to the supes scene. Katia Winter (Dexter, Sleepy Hollow) is reportedly playing the fan favorite, who joins Jensen Ackles (Supernatural) the other big-name addition to the Amazon Prime Video show.

This casting news came from Deadline's Nellie Andreeva, who noted that while Winter's casting is confirmed, the details of her playing Little Nina aren't as official. Why is that? Well it may be because — sound the spoiler alert sirens dear readers — Little Nina's history in the comic books will set her character up for quite a notorious run.

Rare is it that casting news is also paired with expectations for how said character will die, but The Boys is a very unique show. And since this is The Boys we're talking about here, the spoiler that follows isn't for the kids, either.

In The Boys comics, Little Nina worked with Vought, and made enemies with Butcher and the gang when she started making more supes using a weaker version of Compound V. Little Nina was synonymous with her love of sex toys, though, so Butcher put an end to her run by sneaking an explosive into something — which she then used while on a plane.

As noted above, Winter's not the only new face on The Boys' new season. Jensen Ackles is playing the role of Solider Boy, a riff on the patriotic Captain America character. One wonders if Little Nina and Soldier Boy will find themselves on the same side of the battlefield, as the latter was one of the original supes, gaining Compound V during World War II when Frederick Vought switched sides to join the allies. We don't know if Soldier Boy will re-emerge in the world of The Boys on the same side as he previously fought, as this is all informed speculation based on the comics.

The Boys season 3 is currently in production, and no release date has been given for when it will arrive on Prime Video. We expect it to arrive in early 2022, after The Boys spinoff show announced last year.