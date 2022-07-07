How to watch Better Call Saul season 6 episode 8 online: Release date and time

We may see the beginning of the end of Jimmy and Kim when you watch Better Call Saul season 6 episode 8 online. The last we saw the attorneys (back in May, what feels like a lifetime ago), they just witnessed bloodshed on their own doorstep.

Yes, Jimmy and Kim's ill-thought out plan to ruin Howard Hamlin's life ended in a way they did not expect. As the official episode description says "An unexpected visitor forces Jimmy and Kim to face the consequences of their actions."

But to be more literal: Lalo Salamanca returned to the McGill/Wexlers and shot Howard dead. Jimmy's cartel work, something that the two had tried to keep out of their personal lives, is now front and center. So, of course, this episode is titled "Point and Shoot."

Lalo is here for revenge against Gus Fring, but he's zigged when Gus and Mike expected him to zag. Who knows if he will continue to outsmart them now that he's manipulating Jimmy and Kim, but the lack of Lalo in Breaking Bad suggests he doesn't survive. Of course, this is a reminder that we don't know if Kim lives past these next six episodes.

Better Call Saul is also gaining three guest stars this season. As previously announced, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will reprise their Breaking Bad roles of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman. Carol Burnett is also joining the series, as a new guest star character named Marion. Burnett is quoted in the press release announcement as saying "I'm thrilled to be a part of my favorite show."

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Better Call Saul season 6 episode 8. Just note that episode availability is going to depend on where you are in the world, and what services are available to you. Oh, and check out this trailer for the new episode, a moody collection of black and white shots set to Fred Neil's "Little Bit of Rain."

Having trouble actually getting AMC or AMC Plus? Even if you can't get those channels normally, you're not out of luck for Better Call Saul season 6 episode 8. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN.

(opens in new tab) We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) second to none. And did you hear about that 30-day money-back guarantee in case you're disappointed?

In the U.S., viewers can watch Better Call Saul season 6 episode 8 on Monday, July 11, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the AMC Network.

AMC Plus (opens in new tab) ($8.99 and available via Amazon Prime Video Channels (opens in new tab) tends to get the shows at the start of the day, so check if you want to open it early. AMC Plus has also gotten new episodes a week early, so we've reached out to AMC to confirm if this will still happen.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can access AMC on some of the best cable TV alternatives including Sling TV, Fubo TV and YouTube TV.

We recommend Sling and Fubo, two of the best streaming services. Sling is the more affordable option, but Fubo offers a broader channel lineup.

AMC Plus: Get the the best of AMC, BBC America, IFC, and Sundance TV with this streaming bundle that also includes Shudder, Sundance Now, and IFC Films Unlimited. And subscribers get early access to new episodes of The Walking Dead and other AMC shows.

(opens in new tab) AMC is on Fubo.TV (opens in new tab), which specializes in international sports. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including TUDN.

Our friends across the Atlantic don’t get to watch Better Call Saul season 6 live with the rest of us, and have to wait a day due to Netflix having international rights, as with the previous five seasons — new episodes will debut weekly on Netflix, the day after they premiere on AMC.

So, you can either wait for Netflix to update its catalogue at 8 a.m. U.K. time — an extra six hours to catch up with their American counterparts — or you can grab a VPN and get AMC live with the rest of us.

Like their neighbors to the south, Canadian viewers will also have to tune into AMC to watch Better Call Saul season 6 episode 8. The episode will be available concurrently on AMC network and AMC Plus at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Down under, Better Call Saul will debut on Stan, broken out into two halves like it is elsewhere.

The back half of Better Call Saul starts on Tuesday (July 12).

Better Call Saul season 6 will be comprised of 13 episodes split into two parts. The first seven kicked off on April 18, and ran until May 23. The final run of six episodes kicks off on July 11, with the final episode arriving on August 15.

Better Call Saul episode 01: "Wine and Roses" April 18 @ 9 p.m. (AMC)

Better Call Saul episode 02: "Carrot and Stick" April 18 @ 10::07 (AMC)

Better Call Saul episode 03: "Rock and Hard Place" April 25 @ 9 p.m. (AMC)

Better Call Saul episode 04: "Hit and Run" May 2 (AMC)

Better Call Saul episode 05: "Black and Blue" May 9 (AMC)

Better Call Saul episode 06: May 16 (AMC)

Better Call Saul episode 07: "Plan and Execution" (AMC)

Better Call Saul episode 08: "Point and Shoot" July 11 (AMC)

July 11 (AMC) Better Call Saul episode 09: "Fun and Games" July 18 (AMC)

July 18 (AMC) Better Call Saul episode 10: July 25 (AMC)

July 25 (AMC) Better Call Saul episode 11: August 1 (AMC)

August 1 (AMC) Better Call Saul episode 12: August 8 (AMC)

August 8 (AMC) Better Call Saul episode 13: August 15 (AMC)

Better Call Saul season 6 feature the same returning cast as previous seasons, with Bob Odenkirk playing the lead role of Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman. Rhea Seehorn plays Jimmy's long-time partner and now wife Kim Wexler, while Michael Mando plays cartel lieutenant Nacho Vega. Tony Dalton plays Lalo Salamanca, the de-facto leader of the Salamanca criminal family.

Jonathan Banks and Giancarlo Espositio reprise their Breaking Bad roles as Mike Ehrmantraut and Gus Fring. Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul are due to return as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman - though the true extent of their roles are unknown.

As noted above, the Emmy award winning Carol Burnett will also appear as a guest star this season. She will portray a character named Marion.