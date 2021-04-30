The Boys season 3 promises three times the blood of exploding heads

There will be blood on The Boys season 3 — even more than previous seasons. Considering we've already seen heads exploding on the Amazon Prime Video drama, that's going to be a lot of blood.

The Boys cast member Laz Alonso teased season 3's bloody future in an interview with Collider. Alonso, who plays Mother's Milk, revealed that the show's makeup artists are using three times as much fake blood.

"I'll put it to you this way. I was talking to the head makeup artist and she's in charge of ordering the blood — that's one of her many jobs," Alonso explained.

"She told me that all of Season 2... When you talk about bulk, I don't think they used over a gallon of blood in Season 2, believe it or not. Season 3, we're already at three and a half gallons of blood. So that should give you a little indication of where it's going."

The Boys season 3 is currently in production and Alonso also revealed that filming is "between one-fourth of the way through and halfway through."

Season 3 brings in new cast member Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy, a dark version of Captain America who is the "original superhero” in The Boys universe. And it seems Soldier Boy brings out the worst in his fellow superheroes.

According to Alonso he's "a character historically who's pretty dark, but it also makes all of the other ensemble Supes darker as well."

Creator Eric Kripke has previously confirmed the next installment of the show will adapt the source comics' "Herogasm" storyline, which is a satiric take on traditional superhero teams like The Avengers. In the arc, the superheroes pretend to leave Earth to fight an alien threat but actually head to an island resort for a drug-fueled orgy.

With The Boys season 3 still filming, and not close to wrapping, fans should not expect to see new episodes until 2022.