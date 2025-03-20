How to watch 'Gangs of London' season 3 online – stream British gangster drama from anywhere, is it available in the U.S.?

The much anticipated third series of "Gangs of London" is here and follows former undercover cop Elliot Carter (Sopé Dìrísù) as he navigates his new life as a crime kingpin. Here's how you can watch "Gangs of London" season 3 online around the world and from anywhere with a VPN.

'Gangs of London' S3 streaming info, date, TV channel "Gangs of London" season 3 premieres on Thursday, Mar. 20 in the U.K..

• U.K. — Sky Atlantic/Now

• U.S. — TBC

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN risk-free

"Gangs of London" was an instant hit when it first landed on our screens. Now, after a three year hiatus, the BAFTA-winning crime drama is back as the ruthless battle for London's underworld explodes.

It picks up just after the end of season 2, with Elliot Carter, the former undercover cop turned top crime operator, assuming the title of the King of London. But when one of his cocaine shipments is spiked, leading to a spate of deaths across the city, a turf war breaks out for overall control. Expect former crime overlords to fight to return to the top.

Discover how you can watch "Gangs of London" season 3 online with all the streaming details you need below.

How to watch 'Gangs of London' season 3 online in the U.K.

"Gangs of London Series 3" premieres on Sky Atlantic in the U.K. on March 20.

It will also be available for Sky subscribers to watch via the Sky Go app, which is available on smartphones, computers, games consoles and a host of TV streaming devices.

Not a Sky subscriber? Plans currently start from £31/month.

Alternatively, Sky Atlantic content is also available to watch with a flexible Now Entertainment Membership. Prices usually start from £9.99/month, though a special offer is currently allowing new subscribers to sign up for £6.99/month. All episodes of Gangs of London Series 3 will be available to watch on March 20.

Those on vacation away from the U.K. will need a good streaming VPN to log in back home to use Sky Go or Now as they will be geo-blocked when not at home.

Watch 'Gangs of London' season 3 from anywhere in the world

If you're traveling overseas and "Gangs of London" season 3 isn't airing where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN you can get right now is NordVPN. You can try it risk-free for 30 days.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and our NordVPN review explains why it's the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select a U.K. server from the location list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your streaming service app and watch "Gangs of London" season 3 from wherever you are in the world.

Watch 'Gangs of London' around the world

Can you watch 'Gangs of London' season 3 in the U.S.?

Not yet. "Gangs of London" season 3 gets its U.K. premiere on March 20 but there's no news on when it will be available in the States. We'll update you as soon as we hear more.

If you're visiting the U.S. from the U.K. you can use NordVPN to watch season 3 on your usual British streaming service. More on that below.

The good news? U.S. viewers can catch up on the first two seasons of "Gangs of London" on HBO's Max platform. Max prices start at $9.99/month and includes all premium HBO content including "White Lotus" season 3.

Can I watch 'Gangs of London' season 3 online in Canada?

You can't watch "Gangs of London" series 3 in Canada yet, with no word on a release date.

Remember: U.K. viewers traveling abroad can watch from anywhere with NordVPN (save 70% on the 2-year plan today).

Can I watch 'Gangs of London' series 3 in Australia?

Aussies can't catch "Gangs of London" season 3 yet, with no word on a release date.

Remember: U.K. viewers traveling abroad can watch from anywhere with NordVPN (save 70% on the 2-year plan today).

'Gangs of London Series 3' trailer

Gangs of London | Season 3 Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

'Gangs of London' season 3 cast

Sean Wallace as Joe Cole

Sope Dìrísù as Elliot Carter or Finch

Lucian Msamati as Edward "Ed" Dumani

Michelle Fairley as Marian Wallace

Brian Vernel as Billy Wallace

Pippa Bennett-Warner as Shannon Dumani

Asif Raza Mir as Asif Afridi

Orli Shuka as Luan Dushaj

Narges Rashidi as Lale

Jahz Armando as Saba

Fady Elsayed as Faz

Andrew Koji

Richard Dormer as Cornelius Quinn

T'Nia Miller

What else has Sopé Dìrísù appeared in? English actor Sopé Dìrísù is known for his roles in "Slow Horses" and "Mr Malcolm’s List".

Who is Elliot? A former undercover cop with a mission to take down the drug trade, Elliot (Sopé Dìrísù) is now "the leader of his own domain within the criminal underworld," complete with his own subordiantes – Saba and Faz.

More from Tom's Guide