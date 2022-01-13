Steelers vs Chiefs live stream: How to watch the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs online

The Steelers vs Chiefs live stream has Ben Roethlisberger and company in Kansas City after some crazy end-of-season heroics put them in the playoffs.

Steelers vs Chiefs channel, start time The Steelers vs Chiefs live stream is Sunday (Jan. 16).

• Time — 8.15 p.m. ET / 5.15 p.m. PT / 1.15 a.m. GMT

• U.S. — Watch on NBC via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports NFL

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free



The Steelers (9-7-1) are by some miracle are a playoff team. A field goal by the Raiders’ Daniel Carlson in the final seconds of the 2021 regular season propelled Pittsburgh into the postseason.

Going into week 18 the Steelers needed to beat the Ravens and then have the Chargers and Raiders’ Sunday night game end in anything other than a tie. Whoever won or lost that game didn’t impact Pittsburgh’s playoff chances. The Steelers would handle their business and beat the Ravens 16-13, in overtime. Then as fate would have it, the Chargers and Raiders went into overtime. A tie was actually looming making Ben Roethlisberger and all of the Steele City sweat until Carlson’s 47-yard field went through the uprights in Vegas for the final play of the regular season.

Steelers' rookie running back Najee Harris will try and help Roethlisberger extend his career by at least one more game as the 39-year-old veteran quarterback is expected to retire at the end of the season. Harris has been Big Ben's best weapon as the rookie led the NFL with 381 total touches. He scored 10 touchdowns in all and racked up a total of 1,667 yards. He did all that, without fumbling the football, ever!

The Chiefs (12-5) are back in the playoffs for the seventh straight season and eighth time in nine years under head coach Andy Reid. Their slow start was well documented as piping hot takes flooded the airwaves throughout sports media. Kansas City quickly quieted those critics as they went 9-1 in their final 10 games of the season.

Patrick Mahomes went into week 14 already matching his career high with 12 interceptions, but threw just one in his final five games with 12 touchdowns. In what has been a “down year,” Mahomes still posted a 98.5 passer rating.

The Chiefs are 12.5-point favorites against the Steelers. The over/under is 46.5. These teams faced each other on December 26th. The Chiefs won that game 36-10 in Pittsburgh.

So, who wins this leg of the race to Super Bowl 2022?

Steelers vs Chiefs live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Steelers vs Chiefs live stream is going to be broadcast on NBC, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

The game starts at 8.15 p.m. ET / 5.15 p.m. PT Sunday (Jan. 16).

Steelers vs Chiefs live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Steelers vs Chiefs on Sky Sports Main Event. Sky is the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Steelers vs Chiefs live stream starts at 1.15 a.m. GMT Monday morning.

Steelers vs Chiefs live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Steelers vs Chiefs live streams in Canada.

