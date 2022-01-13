Cardinals vs Rams live stream: How to watch the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs online

The Cardinals vs Rams live stream catches these division rivals meeting in the playoffs after splitting their regular season series. Los Angeles is hoping this NFL live stream will mark the first time the home team will walk away as a winner!

Cardinals vs Rams channel, start time The Cardinals vs Rams live stream is Monday (Jan. 17).

• Time — 8.15 p.m. ET / 5.15 p.m. PT / 1.15 a.m. GMT

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports NFL

The Cardinals (11-6) were once the NFL’s hottest team. They started out their season winning their first seven games, but then failed to win back-to-back games through their final 10 matchups. After taking their bye week in week 12, the Cardinals went just 2-4 down the stretch. One of the key reasons for their humbling run was penalties. Arizona was flagged 130 times this season including 61 times on the road, third most in the NFL. They will need to stay disciplined if they are going to win their first playoff game in six years.

The game will mark the first playoff appearance in the young career of Kyler Murray and head coach Kliff Klingsbury. Murray is coming off a regular season where he posted his first 100-plus passer rating. "I expect him to probably play the best game of his career,” Klinsgbury told reporters this week, “I know he's going to give it everything he's got."

The Rams (12-4) are back in the playoffs for the fourth time in Sean McVay’s five year coaching tenure in Los Angeles. This time they were led to an NFC West title under new quarterback Matthew Stafford who did not disappoint. The 33-year-old long-time Lion, ranked third in the NFL in passing yards and second to only Tom Brady in passing touchdowns this season with 41, which also matched his career high.

Los Angeles did not rest on their laurels throughout the season, despite being one of the league’s top teams. Instead they were aggressive at the trade deadline adding Von Miller to a defensive line that already had Aaron Donald. Then they added to their receiving core by signing Odell Beckham Jr. following his release from the Browns. Beckham’s addition only gave Stafford another target despite already having this year’s receiving champion Cooper Kupp who led all receivers in catches, touchdowns and yards. Kupp’s 1,965 yards from scrimmage broke the single season record for a wide receiver set by another Stafford teammate, Calvin Johnson in 2012.

The Rams are 4-point home favorites against the Cardinals. The over/under is 49.5. So, who wins this leg of the race to Super Bowl 2022?

Cardinals vs Rams live streams in the US

In the U.S., Cardinals vs Rams is going to be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

The game starts at 8.15 p.m. ET / 5.15 p.m. PT, Monday (Jan. 17).

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has ESPN for this game, as well as local FOX and NBC affiliates.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is not included in NFL Sunday Ticket, as no night-time games are included this week. Check out our how to get NFL Sunday Ticket without DirecTV guide for more info.

Cardinals vs Rams live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Cardinals vs Rams on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Cardinals vs Rams live stream starts at 1.15 a.m. GMT Tuesday morning on Sky Sports NFL.

Cardinals vs Rams live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Cardinals vs Rams live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.