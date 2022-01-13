49ers vs Cowboys live stream: How to watch the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs online

The 49ers vs Cowboys live stream features a classic NFC playoff matchup between these historic franchises. This time around it will be the NFC East Champion Cowboys and Dak Prescott against Jimmy Garoppolo and the sixth seeded Niners kicking it off in this NFL live stream.

The 49ers vs Cowboys channel, start time The 49ers vs Cowboys live stream airs Sunday (Jan. 16).

• Time — 4.30 p.m. ET / 1.30 p.m. PT / 9.30 p.m. GMT

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo.TV or Paramount Plus• • U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports NFL

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The 49ers (10-7) just squeaked into the playoffs following a 27-24 overtime win over the Rams in week 18. The win featured 21 second-half points by the Niners and a game winning field goal in overtime. A San Francisco loss, coupled with the New Orleans Saints winning their final game of the season, would have bounced the 49ers from postseason contention.

After missing the playoffs last year the Niners started this season just 3-5. Then the turnaround started which included a 7-2 finish to the season. Garoppolo shook off a torn ligament late in the season to help the team rally to comeback in the week 18 win. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel has been the team’s go-to player. The soon-to-be 26-year-old was fifth in the NFL in receiving with 1,405 yards while he also caught six touchdowns, ran for eight and threw for another. That’s a full year!

The Cowboys (12-5) are in the playoffs for the second time in the Dak Prescott era and it would be harder to find a team hotter than Dallas as the postseason gets underway. Prescott and company ended the regular season with two 50-point games in the final three weeks of the year. They beat Washington 56-14 in week 16, then beat the Eagles 51-26 to wrap up their season.

Prescott showed no ill-effects from the broken foot that ended his season in week five last year, or from the shoulder strain he suffered this past training camp. He threw for a career-high 37 touchdowns, posted a 100-plus passer rating for the first time since his rookie season (104.2) and led the Cowboys to the second-best passing attack in the NFL with 282.4 passing yards-per-game. Only the Tom Brady-led Bucs averaged more yards through the air per-game than the Cowboys.

The Cowboys are 3-point favorites against the 49ers. The over/under is 51.

So, who wins this leg of the race to Super Bowl 2022?

How to watch 49ers vs Cowboys live stream from anywhere

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and can't watch 49ers vs Cowboys you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

49ers vs Cowboys live streams in the US

In the U.S., the 49ers vs Cowboys live stream is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available with most cable packages and on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV .

The game starts at 4.30 p.m. ET / 1.30 p.m. PT Sunday (Jan. 16)

You can get your local CBS network's NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The NFL game broadcast rights have stayed similar season over season. CBS gets AFC games on Sunday afternoons, FOX has the NFC games, NBC has Sunday Night Football and some Thursday night football, while ESPN has Monday Night Football. Amazon Prime Video has some Thursday Night Football games, while the NFL Network will continue to offer a bunch of games throughout the year.

So, that makes it really easy to recommend where cord-cutters should turn to watch the NFL season: Fubo TV. Built for all things sports, Fubo has all three of those local broadcasters, plus ESPN and NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Sling TV doesn't have CBS (not without AirTV at least), so while that's one of our favorite services, it's not ideal for football fans.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. Get access to Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Picard and The Good Fight. And more great stuff is on the way, including Frasier and Criminal Minds revivals.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is not included in NFL Sunday Ticket, which is available even if you don't have DirecTV. For more details check out our guide on How to get NFL Sunday Ticket without DirecTV.

49ers vs Cowboys live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing 49ers vs Cowboys.

49ers vs Cowboys live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch 49ers vs Cowboys on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The 49ers vs Cowboys live stream starts at 9.30 p.m. GMT Sunday night.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

49ers vs Cowboys live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch 49ers vs Cowboys live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.