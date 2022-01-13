Eagles vs Buccaneers live stream: How to watch Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs online

The Eagles vs Buccaneers live stream will be a rematch of a week six Thursday night matchup between these two teams. Brady and the Bucs took that game, 28-22 despite a second half surge by Hurts and the Eagles. Since that meeting both these teams have gone through some changes which could lead to a different outcome in this NFL live stream.

Eagles vs Buccaneers channel, start time The Eagles vs Buccaneers live stream is Sunday (Jan. 16).

• Time — 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports NFL

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The Eagles (9-8) find themselves in the playoffs one year after a four-win season. They accomplished that goal with first-year head coach Nick Sirianni and second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts who had just four starts under his belt before taking over the starter’s reigns for good this season.

Sirianni made an adjustment in the middle of this season and with it, changed the fate of the Eagles' season. He shifted his play-calling from a pass-first approach to rely more on their run game. As a result, the Eagles closed out the 2021 regular season as the NFL’s top ranked rushing team. Hurts led the team and all quarterbacks with 784 yards on the ground, while running backs Miles Sanders, Jordan Howard, Boston Scott and Kenny Gainwell combined for 1,824 yards this season.

The Buccaneers (13-5) enter the playoffs as the NFC's second seed, and they are in pursuit of becoming the first back-to-back Super Bowl Champions since the 2003-2004 New England Patriots. Of course, that Patriots team was led by none-other-than a 26 and 27-year-old Tom Brady. The now 44-year-old has led the Bucs’ franchise to consecutive playoff appearances for the first time in two decades. Even at this age Brady continues his stellar career as he led the NFL in passing yards (5,316) and touchdowns (43) this season.

Tampa wrapped up their regular season winning seven of their final eight games despite some adversity in the final weeks of the season. They lost leading receiver Chris Godwin to an ACL tear in a week 15 loss to the Saints. Then a few weeks later released Antonia Brown following a wild on-field altercation that ended with the 33-year-old wide out removing his pads and jersey only to prance off the field during the game.

The Buccaneers are 8.5-point favorites against the Eagles. The over/under is 48.

So, who wins this leg of the race to Super Bowl 2022?

How to watch Eagles vs Buccaneers from anywhere

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries.

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Eagles vs Buccaneers live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Eagles vs Buccaneers live streams in the US

In the US, Eagles vs Buccaneers is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT Sunday (Jan. 16)

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has FOX affiliates for this game, as well as local NBC affiliates plus ESPN.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is not included in NFL Sunday Ticket, which is available even if you don't have DirecTV. For more details check out our How to get NFL Sunday Ticket without DirecTV guide.

Eagles vs Buccaneers live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Eagles vs Buccaneers.

Eagles vs Buccaneers live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Eagles vs Buccaneers on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Eagles vs Buccaneers live stream starts at 6 p.m. GMT Sunday evening.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Eagles vs Buccaneers live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Eagles vs Buccaneers live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.