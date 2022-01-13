Patriots vs Bills live stream: How to watch the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs online

The Patriots vs Bills live stream catches two AFC East rivals that spilt their regular season series with each team winning on the others' turf. However, this NFL live stream will count for more than just bragging rights in the division.

The Patriots vs Bills channel, start time The Patriots vs Bills live stream airs Saturday (Jan. 15).

• Time — 8.15 p.m. ET / 5.15 p.m. PT / 1.15 a.m. GMT

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo.TV or Paramount Plus• • U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports NFL

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The Patriots (10-7) are back in the postseason after taking a year to adjust to the post-Brady era. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones has been a big part of the Pats getting back to this point. After beating out veteran quarterback and former MVP Cam Newton in training camp, then struggling through a 2-4 start, Jones helped lead New England on a seven-game winning streak. He was aided in that effort by running back Damien Harris, who finished second in the league with 15 rushing touchdowns and tight end Hunter Henry who’s nine touchdowns put him in a four-way tie for most in the NFL at the position.

Bill Belichick’s defense was also a huge part of the Patriots’ success this season. Linebacker Matthew Judon led that charge with a career high 12.5 sacks. As a team, New England allowed just 17.8 points-per-game on average, good enough for second best in the NFL, second only to their opponent in this matchup.

The Bills (11-6) were the best team in the NFL at keeping their opponents out of the endzone allowing just 17 points-per-game. Sean McDermott, a defensive-minded head coach also assembled a unit and a game plan that led to Buffalo being in a two-way tie for third in the league forcing 30 turnovers. Who were they tied with? None-other-then the New England Patriots. Safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer each came up with five interceptions on the season for the Bills.

As an offense, Buffalo had another stellar year scoring 28.4 points-per-game, third most in the league. Quarterback Josh Allen threw 36 touchdowns for his second-straight 30-touchdown season, but also threw 15 interceptions as his passer rating dipped from 107.2 a year ago to 92.2. If there was a breakout season on the Bills' offense, it was with tight end Dawson Knox who caught nine touchdowns, more than he had in his first two years combined.

The Bills are 4-point favorites against the Patriots. The over/under is 44.

So, who wins this leg of the race to Super Bowl 2022?

How to watch Patriots vs Bills live stream from anywhere

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and can't watch Patriots vs Bills you can still see the game.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

Patriots vs Bills live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Patriots vs Bills live stream is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available with most cable packages and on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV .

The game starts at 8.15 p.m. ET / 5.15 p.m. PT Saturday (Jan. 15)

You can get your local CBS network's NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

Patriots vs Bills live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Patriots vs Bills.

Patriots vs Bills live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Patriots vs Bills on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Patriots vs Bills live stream starts at (yawn) 1.15 a.m. GMT Sunday morning.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Patriots vs Bills live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Patriots vs Bills live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.