Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro just leaked — see AirPods Pro rival from every angle

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro have leaked again, this time showing off the wireless earbuds in full ahead of their rumored January release date.

Seasoned leaker Evan Blass posted an apparent promotional 360-degree video of the upcoming wireless earbuds, which showcases the ‘Phantom Black’ model from all angles.

This is our best look yet at Samsung’s answer to the AirPods Pro, after static images of the Galaxy Buds Pro color options leaked earlier this month – again via Blass. From all these new angles, we can see everything from the glossy cap of each bud, to the shape of the tips that aim to create a seal for active noise-cancelling - a main feature of the new Buds.

Features like this are exactly what the Galaxy Buds Pro need if they’re going to join the AirPods Pro among the best wireless earbuds. The newly-leaked video doesn’t share anything else regarding specs or capabilities, though this Samsung FCC certification points towards the use of Bluetooth 5.1. That could likely result in the Galaxy Buds Pro managing stronger, more consistent wireless connections than their most recent predecessors, the Galaxy Buds Live.

The FCC filing also reveals the Galaxy Buds Pro charging case will feature a 500 mAh battery, which is larger and potentially longer-lasting than the Galaxy Buds Live case’s 472 mAh unit. The individual buds’ battery remains consistent at 60 mAh.

The rumors thus far have the Galaxy Buds Pro tipped to cost $199. That makes them more expensive than the $169 Galaxy Buds Live but cheaper than the AirPods Pro, which were $249 at launch.

We’ll hopefully know more in January, as Samsung Galaxy S21 leaks point towards a launch event for the incoming flagship smartphone on January 14. Samsung usually makes several product announcements during these early-year events, so the Galaxy Buds Pros could very well be officially revealed as part of that same launch.