Saints vs Raiders live stream: How to watch NFL Monday Night Football game

Saints vs Raiders channel, start time Saints vs Raiders starts at 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT tomorrow (Monday, Sept. 21). It's on ESPN as part of week 2 of Monday Night Football.

Hut, hut, hut, hike! It's almost time to watch the Saints vs Raiders live stream, a key game in Week 2 of the 2020 NFL season. Both teams are at 1-0 after winning their opening games and are looking to build on that promising start.

The Raiders will host at their shiny new stadium in Las Vegas, but with few fans in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic. So, no, the Raiders may not get that much of a home field advantage, but it's still better than playing at the rundown Oakland Coliseum.

The Raiders won their Week 1 game against the Panthers thanks to a great performance by running back Josh Jacobs, who rushed for 93 yards and three touchdowns. But their defense looked vulnerable. Unless they tighten it up, they'll have a tough time against New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees.

Meanwhile, the Saints' defense is among the strongest in the league. They held the Tamba Bay to 3.3 yards last week and spoiled Tom Brady's debut as a Buccaneer. On offense, Brees may be showing his age and All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas is out with an ankle injury, but New Orleans is still a tough team to beat. Who dat!

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Saints vs Raiders game.

How to watch Saints vs Raiders live streams with a VPN

Football fans, if for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout — and you can't watch the Saints vs Raiders live streams you want, you don't have to miss the game. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service, and IPVanish's low pricing is shocking.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

You should also check out IPVanish, another of the best VPNs, which has unlimited device connections, and it’s also great for working around Netflix’s geo restrictions, so you can watch stuff on international Netflix plans that isn’t in your neck of the globe. Its annual plan works out to a shockingly low $3.25 per month, too.

Saints vs Raiders live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Saints vs Raiders game kicks off tomorrow (Monday, Sept. 21) at 8:15 p.m. ET. It's on ESPN, which is included on most cable TV packages and is available on two live TV services, fuboTV and Sling TV.

Of the two, football fans will probably want fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, NBC, Fox, ESPN and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Sling may get you this game, but it doesn't include CBS (nor NFL RedZone). It's a case of "you get what you pay for" since Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX and NBC) costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

Fubo.TV is one of the best streaming services that offers NBC and it's our top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right broadcast networks and the two cable channels you'll need to get your football fix. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

Sling TV is an affordable live TV service with some of the channels that football fans want, providing a middle ground. The $45 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has ESPN for this game, as well as local Fox and NBC affiliates.View Deal

NFL Sunday Ticket: Saints vs Raiders isn't one of the games that DirecTV subscribers can watch via NFL Sunday Ticket. But subscribers can watch other games (provided that they don't live in the market of either team). Sunday Ticket streams live games in their entirety to televisions, computers, Android and iOS devices, and game consoles.

You can also get NFL Sunday Ticket as a stand-alone service — but only if you live in an area that doesn't get DirecTV service.

Saints vs Raiders live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. Yes, that also includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

Saints vs Raiders live streams in the UK

British fans of American football can watch NFL games on Sky Sports. The Sky Sports NFL channel will broadcast Saints vs Raiders live streams at 1:15 a.m. BST (ouch, that's late). It will also feature more than 100 live games this season.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Saints vs Raiders live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Cowboys vs Rams live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.