How to watch Great British Baking Show 2020 finale online and on Netflix

Great British Baking Show finale date, cast Release date: Tuesday, Nov. 24 (UK); Friday, Nov. 27 (U.S.)

Cast: Paul Hollywood (judge), Prue Leith (judge), Noel Fielding (host), Matt Lucas (host)

The bake is nearly complete because it's time to watch The Great British Baking Show finale. Series 11 of the competition series airs first in the UK (where it's called The Great British Bake Off) and then a few days later in the U.S. on Netflix for Americans.

The oven wars are concluding with three finalists: Dave Friday, Laura Adlington and Peter Sawkins. The finale comes after a bit of controversy (or as much of one as you can get on GBBO), when fan favorite Hermine was eliminated during patisserie week.

But aside from that, watching The Great British Baking Show is the ultimate comfort food — something everybody can enjoy in these difficult pandemic times. GBBO truly is feel-good TV, where you can root for a lineup of amateur bakers who love to create decadent desserts and pastries, from tarts to sponges to meringues to cakes.

This edition of GBBO has been a bit different. For one, the tent welcomed a new host — comedian Matt Lucas takes over for Sandi Toksvig. He joined returning host Noel Fielding, and mainstay judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

The Great British Baking Show also had to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic, like most other film and television productions. Filming on season 11 was originally set for April, but was delayed to July. Usually, the process takes place over 12-13 weekends, but due to the pandemic, it occurred over six weeks in a "self-contained biosphere" at Down Hall Hotel in Bishop's Stortford. The cast and crew quarantined and got tested before entering the GBBO bubble, then did the same before returning home.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch The Great British Baking Show finale online and on Netflix.

How to watch Great British Baking Show in the US

If you're in the U.S., The Great British Baking Show is streaming now on Netflix . The finale, episode 10, drops Friday at 3 a.m.

If you absolutely can't wait for your GBBO fix and want to watch along with British fans, check out the UK airing info below and our info on ExpressVPN.

How to watch Great British Bake Off finale in the UK

Under its original title, The Great British Bake Off airs weekly on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. BST on Channel 4. So, you can catch the finale tomorrow night (Nov. 24).

Brits without an antenna can watch GBBO for free, live or on-demand, via the app All 4.

The Great British Baking Show contestants: Who are the bakers?

GBBO season 11 features 12 amateur bakers. They are, in order of elimination:

Loriea , a Jamaican-born diagnostic radiographer from Durham

, a Jamaican-born diagnostic radiographer from Durham Makbul , 51, an accountant from Manchester

, 51, an accountant from Manchester Rowan , 52, a music teacher from Worcestershire

, 52, a music teacher from Worcestershire Sura , 31, a pharmacy dispenser from London

, 31, a pharmacy dispenser from London Linda , 61, a retirement living team leader from East Sussex

, 61, a retirement living team leader from East Sussex Mark , 32, a project manager from Liverpool

, 32, a project manager from Liverpool Lottie , 31, a pantomime producer from West Sussex

, 31, a pantomime producer from West Sussex Marc , 51, a bronze resin sculptor from Cornwall

, 51, a bronze resin sculptor from Cornwall Hermine , 39, a Benin-born accountant from London

, 39, a Benin-born accountant from London Dave , 30, a security guard from Waterlooville, Hampshire

, 30, a security guard from Waterlooville, Hampshire Laura , 31, a digital manager from Kent

, 31, a digital manager from Kent Peter, 20, an accounting and finance student from Edinburgh

The Great British Baking Show hosts

GBBO has seen a bit of a revolving door when it comes to hosts and judges. Only Paul Hollywood has remained through all 11 seasons. His fellow judge, Prue Leith, joined in 2017 when the series moved from BBC to Channel 4.

That's the same time that Noel Fielding came on as a co-host, with Sandi Toksvig. However, Sandi left the show before season 11 and has been replaced with Matt Lucas, who American viewers may recognize from Bridesmaids and Alice in Wonderland.

The Great British Baking Show episodes

The Great British Baking Show will consist of 10 episodes. The first three episodes run for 90 minutes instead of the usual 75 minutes.

Episode 1: Cakes

Signature: Battenberg cake

Technical: Pineapple upside-down cakes (1st: Sura)

Showstopper: Celebrity hero cake bust

Star Baker: Peter

Eliminated: Loriea

Episode 2: Biscuits

Signature: Chocolate florentines

Technical: Coconut macaroons (1st: Dave)

Showstopper: 3D Biscuit Table Setting

Star Baker: Dave

Eliminated: Mak

Episode 3: Bread

Signature: Soda bread loaves

Technical: Rainbow-colored bagels (1st: Linda)

Showstopper: Large Bread Plaque

Star Baker: Marc

Eliminated: Rowan

Episode 4: Chocolate

Signature: Chocolate brownies

Technical: Chocolate babka (1st: Linda)

Showstopper: White Chocolate Celebration Cake

Star Baker: Mark

Eliminated: Sura

Episode 5: Pastry

Signature: Pasties

Technical: Eclairs (1st: Peter)

Showstopper: Caged Tart

Star Baker: Laura

Eliminated: Linda

Episode 6: Japanese

Signature: Steamed buns

Technical: Matcha crepe cake (1st: Peter)

Showstopper: Kawaii cake

Star Baker: Lottie

Eliminated: Mark

Episode 7: The '80s

Signature: Quiches

Technical: Doughnuts (1st: Hermine)

Showstopper: Ice cream cake

Star Baker: Hermine

Eliminated: Lottie

Episode 8: Desserts

Signature: Mini cheesecakes

Technical: Sussex Pond puddings (1st: Laura)

Showstopper: Jelly art design cake

Star Baker: Hermine

Eliminated: Marc

Episode 9: Pâtisserie

Signature: Pâte à Savarin

Technical: Danish Kransekake Cornucopia Cake (1st: Peter)

Showstopper: Cube cake

Star Baker: Peter

Eliminated: Hermine

Episode 10: Final

