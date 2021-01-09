Ravens vs Titans live stream: How to watch NFL playoffs Wild Card game online now

Ravens vs Titans live stream channel, start time The Ravens vs Titans live stream 1:05 p.m. ET / 10:05 p.m. PT Sunday January 10 on ABC/ESPN.

The Ravens vs Titans live stream is a rematch of a Wild Card game from last season. A game that the Raven’s Lamar Jackson would like to have back.

Jackson has done a lot in his first three seasons in the league. He won the starting job from Super Bowl Champion Joe Flacco, he won last year’s MVP and he’s now made the playoffs three straight years. One thing he has not done, is win where it matters most: in the playoffs. He’s 0-2 so far including a first-round exit to these Titans last year. Jackson threw two interceptions in that NFL live stream.

The best streaming services

The 63 best Netflix shows and TV series

The Titans will look to not only build on their success from this regular season, but also last year’s amazing playoff run. Tennessee went just 9-7 last year but made it all the way to the Conference Championship where they fell just two quarters shy of a trip to the Super Bowl. The Titans built a 17-7 lead in the 1st half against the Chiefs before Patrick Mahomes led 2 scoring drives in the final five minutes of the half and Tennessee never recovered.

The Titans will look to control the game with their All-Pro running back, Derrick Henry, who led the league with 2,027 yards on the ground, becoming just the eighth player ever to rush for 2,000 yards in a season.

The Titans are 3.5 home dogs against the Ravens. The Over/Under is 54.5.

How to watch Ravens vs Titans live streams with a VPN

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the NFL live streams you want, you can still get a live stream. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied. Stream NFL with ExpressVPN and your go-to streaming service.

View Deal

Ravens vs Titans live streams in the US

In the US, Ravens vs Titans is going to be carried on ESPN and ABC which can be found on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV . The game starts at 1:05 p.m. ET/ 10:05 a.m. PT Sunday January 10.

Of the two, football fans will probably want fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, NBC, Fox, ESPN and the NFL Network — and ABC which gets rare games. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Sling may get you this game, but it doesn't include CBS (nor NFL RedZone). It's a case of "you get what you pay for" since Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX and NBC and the NFL Network) costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

Fubo.TV is one of the best streaming services that offers ESPN and ABC, and it's our top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right broadcast networks and the two cable channels you'll need to get your football fix. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

Sling TV is an affordable live TV service with some of the channels that football fans want, providing a middle ground. The $45 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has ESPN for this game, as well as local Fox and NBC affiliates.View Deal

Ravens vs Titans live streams for free

If you just want to watch Ravens vs Titans on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. Yes, that also includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

Ravens vs Titans live streams in the UK

You can watch Ravens vs Titans live across the pond, and it's on at 6:05 p.m. local BST. Yes, those in the U.K. will want Sky Sports for watching NFL games in the U.K. It will also feature more than 100 live games this season. It's on the Sky Sports NFL channel.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Ravens vs Titans live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Ravens vs Titans live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.