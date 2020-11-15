Ravens vs Patriots live stream: How to watch Sunday Night Football online

Ravens vs Patriots channel, start time The Ravens vs Patriots live stream is scheduled to start at 8:20 p.m. ET/ 5:20 p.m. PT Sunday, November 15 on NBC.

It's hard to imagine the Ravens vs Patriots live stream going New England's way. While the 6-2 Ravens have been far from perfect this season, QB Lamar Jackson has been considerably better at moving the ball than New England's Cam Newton.

Both players have slid from their MVP days, but Newton's fall has been far more dramatic. Oddsmakers expect the visiting Ravens to take this NFL live stream by 7 points. This NFL live stream is unlikely to present a close match, as 3-5 New England continues to struggle mightily.

True, the team is buoyed by last week's victory, but that was over the winless New York Jets. And even that game was close, at 30-27. (Its other two wins came early in the season, against the Dolphins and the Raiders.)

The Patriots have many woes, but they center on quarterback Cam Newton, who took over this year following Tom Brady's departure for Tampa Bay. In eight weeks of gameplay, Newton has just two touchdown passes, and none in the past four games. (Brady has twenty so far.) The Patriots passing game is also hurt by the loss of veteran wide receiver Julian Edelman due to injury.

How to watch Ravens vs Patriots live stream with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you can't get NBC where you are for some reason — and you can't watch the Ravens vs Patriots live streams you want, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Ravens vs Patriots live streams in the US

In the US, Ravens vs Patriots is going to be broadcast on NBC, which is available on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV . The game starts at 8:20 p.m. ET/ 5:20 p.m. PT November 15.

Of the two, football fans will probably want fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, NBC, Fox, ESPN and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Sling may get you this game, but it doesn't include CBS (nor NFL RedZone). It's a case of "you get what you pay for" since Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX and NBC and the NFL Network) costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

Fubo.TV is one of the best streaming services that offers NBC and it's our top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right broadcast networks and the two cable channels you'll need to get your football fix. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

Sling TV is an affordable live TV service with some of the channels that football fans want, providing a middle ground. The $45 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has NBC for this game, as well as ESPN and local Fox affiliates.View Deal

Ravens vs Patriots live stream for free

If Ravens vs Patriots is airing on the NBC affiliate network in your market, you don't even need to pay. With one of the best TV antennas, you can watch live, pulling the game out of the sky.

If you just want to watch Ravens vs Patriots on your phone or tablet, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market for free. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

Ravens vs Patriots live streams in the UK

Our friends across the pond can also watch Ravens vs Patriots live, even if it is an unholy hour of 1:10 a.m. local BST. Yes, those in the U.K. will want Sky Sports for watching NFL games in the U.K. It will also feature more than 100 live games this season.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month .

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV . Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Ravens vs Patriots live streams in Canada

US football fans north of the border will need DAZN to watch the Ravens vs Patriots live stream in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here .