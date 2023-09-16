Ravens vs Bengals live stream: How to watch NFL week 1 online

The Ravens vs Bengals live stream is a division matchup between two elite quarterbacks, as Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow face off in this NFL live stream.

Ravens vs Bengals channel, start time The Ravens vs Bengals live stream airs Sunday, Sept. 17.

• Time — 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST / 3 a.m. AEST (Sept. 18)

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo or Paramount Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Both teams probably wish Week 1 didn't happen. The Baltimore Ravens may have won convincingly over the Houston Texans 25-9, but it came at a serious cost. Raven's star running back J.K. Dobbins had to exit the game early with what turned out to be a season-ending Achilles tendon injury. They will now need to piece together a rushing attack using running backs Justice Hill, Gus Edwards and Melvin Gordon III.

Luckily for the Ravens, they may not need to be as reliant on the run game as they have in years past. Rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers had a coming-out party in Week 1, putting up 78 yards on 9 receptions and 10 targets. He was Jackson's preferred target by a wide margin and appears to be well worth the first-round pick the Ravens spent to get him. Plus, star tight end Mark Andrews could return from injury this week, giving the passing attack plenty of options.

The Cincinnati Bengals on the other hand will be hoping for a case of collective amnesia after their Week 1 24-3 loss against Ohio-rivals Cleveland Browns. The Bengals were absolutely embarrassed, with only the New York Giants preventing them from being the worst offense in Week 1. Star quarterback Joe Burrow managed just 82 yards passing and wide receiver Tee Higgins failed to bring in any of his eight targets. By the end of the game, the Bengals even brought in backup Jake Browning to avoid Burrow picking up a pointless injury.

Despite this, the Bengals may actually be able to forget this loss — or at least, maybe Burrow can. In his three Week 1 performances prior to this season, Burrow has gone 1-2, producing more turnovers than touchdowns (three combined TDs to five interceptions and a lost fumble). In those three games, he produced a passer rating of 85.5, well below his career average of 98.6.

So maybe it shouldn't be a surprise that the Bengals Week 1 embarrassment hasn't scared off bettors. DraftKings has the Bengals as a 3.5-point home favorite with an over-under of 46.5 points.

How to watch Ravens vs Bengals live stream from anywhere

Ravens vs Bengals live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Ravens vs Bengals live stream is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available free over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on Sunday, Sept. 17

If you've already cut the cord, our recommendation to watch the game is Fubo. Built for all things sports, Fubo has all the broadcast channels, plus ESPN and NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, which starts at $5.99 per month and offers a NFL on CBS live feed. If you want to stream your local CBS channel, you'll need to upgrade to Paramount Plus with Showtime at $11.99/month.

Another option is to sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket, which is being offered through YouTube TV. Sunday Ticket costs $399 for the season, plus the price of a YouTube TV subscription, which starts at $65 per month. This allows you to watch every single regular-season NFL game. However, you can also sign up for an NFL Sunday Ticket free trial for seven days to try out the service.

Ravens vs Bengals live streams for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Ravens vs Bengals.

Ravens vs Bengals live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Ravens vs Bengals on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

However, this year U.K. NFL fans can also opt for NFL Game Pass on DAZN. This gives you access to more than 200 regular and postseason games, Super Bowl coverage, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, the 2024 NFL Draft, and more. NFL Game Pass costs It costs £151 per year — payable in four installments of £37.75.

The Ravens vs Bengals live stream starts at 6 p.m. BST on Sunday, Sept. 17.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Ravens vs Bengals live streams in Canada

For our neighbors to the north, you'll want DAZN to watch the Ravens vs Bengals live stream in Canada. A monthly DAZN subscription costs CA$24.99 and includes regular season games and the Super Bowl in addition to other sports. If you want to save some money, you can save 50% with a CA$199.99 annual subscription. To get the most games possible, add NFL Game Pass to your existing DAZN subscription.

Ravens vs Bengals live streams in Australia

Aussies will find the Ravens vs Bengals NFL live stream in a couple of different locations. Kayo Sports or Foxtel will give you ESPN coverage of the game along with a few other NFL games each week.

Alternatively, those living in Australia can also use the NFL Game Pass service through DAZN to watch the Ravens vs Bengals NFL live stream. This offers the most comprehensive NFL streaming package available in Australia and is priced at AU$280 for the full season, or AU$29 a week.