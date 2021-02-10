Presidents Day sale drops unlocked Galaxy S21 smartphone to $699

With Presidents Day sales now live across various retailers, we're noticing an uptick in deals this week. And one of today's most enticing deals comes courtesy of Amazon.

For a limited time, Amazon has the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 5G on sale for $699.99. That's $100 off and one of the best Galaxy S21 deals you can get right now. But the sale doesn't end there. Amazon is also taking up to $200 off the Galaxy S21 Plus and S21 Ultra.

Unlocked Galaxy S21: was $799 now $699 @ Amazon

The base Galaxy S21 packs a 6.2-inch 120Hz adaptive display, Snapdragon 888 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 10MP front camera. You also get 12MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 64MP telephoto rear camera lenses. This unlocked model is now $100 off. View Deal

Unlocked Galaxy S21 Plus: was $999 now $799 @ Amazon

The Galaxy S21 Plus sports a bigger 6.7-inch 120Hz display. Otherwise, you get the same Snapdragon 888 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 10MP front camera, and 12MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 64MP telephoto rear camera lenses. This unlocked model, however, offers bigger savings at $200 off.View Deal

Unlocked Galaxy S21 Ultra: was $1,199 now $999 @ Amazon

The ultimate Galaxy phone, the S21 Ultra upgrades you to a 6.8-inch adaptive 120Hz QHD display, 12GB of RAM, and 40MP front camera. Rear cameras include a 108MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto, and 10MP 10x telephoto. It's now $200 off and at its lowest price ever from Amazon. View Deal

While we're fans of the entire Galaxy S21 lineup, the Editor's Choice Samsung Galaxy S21 is a great starting point if you want to spend the least amount of money. It offers a fantastic display, powerful cameras, and an overall refined smartphone experience at a competitive price.

In our tests, we found that the S21's display is great for watching movies, ogling Instagram pics, and playing games. Meanwhile, its photos are flush with colors and detail while delivering a nice upgrade over its predecessor's photo capabilities. In our battery test, we also got 9 hours and 53 minutes, which again beats the iPhone 12 and Galaxy S20.

Not sure which one Galaxy S21 phone to get? Make sure to check out our Samsung Galaxy S21 vs. Galaxy S21 Plus vs. Galaxy S21 Ultra guide for help in picking the right phone for you.