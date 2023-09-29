Patriots vs Cowboys live stream: How to watch NFL week 4 online

The Patriots vs Cowboys live stream features a homecoming for one of Dallas’ all-time best. After seven years, 8,384 rushing yards and 68 touchdowns, running back Ezekiel Elliott was released by the Cowboys this past offseason and signed with the Patriots in August. Now the 28- 28-year-old returns to where it all started for this NFL live stream

The Patriots vs Cowboys live stream airs Sunday, Oct. 1.

• Time — 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT / 9:25 p.m. BST / 6:25 a.m. AEST ( Monday Oct. 2)

Zeke’s rushing totals rank third in franchise history behind the NFL’s all-time leading rushers, Emmitt Smith and Tony Dorsett, both Hall of Famers. “I don't know what I'm necessarily expecting…It’s definitely going to be weird,” Elliott told the Dallas Morning News, “but I think it's going to be a good experience."

This may be the best week for Zeke and the Patriots to roll into Dallas. They are coming off their first win of the season and individually, Elliott is coming off his best game of the season, running for 80 yards on 16 carries. The Cowboys run defense struggled last week in their first loss of the season, allowing Cardinals running back James Conner to rush for 98 yards and a season-high 7-yards-per-carry.

The run defense wasn’t the only thing struggling for the Cowboys in that 28-16 loss in Arizona. Dak Prescott was unable to find a rhythm in the passing game completing just 25 of his 40 passes for 6.2 yards-per-completion. Those struggles have been a theme this year as Prescott ranks among the worst in the NFL with just 6.3 yards per attempt on the season.

The Cowboys looked like a force through their first two games, jumping out to a 2-0 record and outscoring their opponents 70-10 in the process. For that, they relied on a defense that recorded seven turnovers and a touchdown and a special teams unit that accounted for 42 of the Cowboys' 86 total points. Their kicker, Brandon Aubrey has made an NFL-leading 10 field goals.

The most consistent part of the Cowboys production, other than their kicker has been running back Tony Pollard, who Dallas felt confident in taking over for Elliott. Pollard has justified that decision as he is 5th in the NFL in rushing with 264 yards on two touchdowns. Last week he ran for 122 yards on 23 carries.

Draft Kings has Dallas as 6.5-point favorites against New England. The over/under of 43.5.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

Patriots vs Cowboys live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Patriots vs Cowboys live stream is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available free over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

The game starts at 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT on Sunday, Oct. 1.

If you've already cut the cord, our recommendation to watch the game is Sling TV or Fubo. They're two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Blue package starts at just $40 per month and comes with Fox and over 40 other channels. Fubo, meanwhile, costs $75 per month for 121 channels, including FOX, all the broadcast networks, ESPN and more.

Another option is to sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket, which is being offered through YouTube TV. Sunday Ticket costs $399 for the season, plus the price of a YouTube TV subscription, which starts at $65 per month. This allows you to watch every single regular-season NFL game. However, you can also sign up for an NFL Sunday Ticket free trial for seven days to try out the service.

Sling TV provides a way to watch most NFL games. Sling Blue starts at $40/month and streams your local ABC channel. Sling Orange has ESPN. Right now, new subscribers can get half off their first month!

Fubo: One of the best streaming services with CBS, and the top pick for watching NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay upfront, and our FuboTV promo codes could help you save on a monthly plan.

Patriots vs Cowboys live streams for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Patriots vs Cowboys.

Patriots vs Cowboys live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Patriots vs Cowboys on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

So instead, U.K. NFL fans should opt for NFL Game Pass on DAZN. This gives you access to more than 200 regular and postseason games, Super Bowl coverage, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, the 2024 NFL Draft, and more. NFL Game Pass costs It costs £151 per year — payable in four installments of £37.75.

The Patriots vs Cowboys live stream starts at 9.25 p.m. BST.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Patriots vs Cowboys live streams in Canada

For our neighbors to the north, there are a couple of options to watch Patriots vs Cowboys live streams in Canada.

If you have a traditional TV provider Cowboys vs Cardinals is available on CTV BC, CTV Alberta, CTV2 Toronto, CTV2 Ottawa, and CTV2 London/Windsor.

But if you've cut the cord, you'll want you'll want DAZN to watch the NFL 2023-24 season. A monthly DAZN subscription costs CA$24.99 and includes regular season games and the Super Bowl in addition to other sports. If you want to save some money, you can save 50% with a CA$199.99 annual subscription. To get the most games possible, add NFL Game Pass to your existing DAZN subscription.

Patriots vs Cowboys live streams in Australia

Aussies will find the Patriots vs Cowboys NFL live stream in a couple of different locations. Kayo Sports or Foxtel will give you ESPN coverage of the game along with a few other NFL games each week.

Alternatively, those living in Australia can also use the NFL Game Pass service through DAZN to watch the Seahawks vs Lions NFL live stream. This offers the most comprehensive NFL streaming package available in Australia and is priced at AU$280 for the full season, or AU$29 a week.